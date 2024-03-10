Paint your traumas away!

Youths from the four evacuation centers in Mawab participate in community painting as one of the psychosocial activities to help them recover from the trauma that was brought about by the calamities that battered the province.

The two-day 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗴 𝘀𝗮 𝗘𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 on Feb. 28-29 was filled with merrymaking and happiness as performances from the Special Program for Arts students and teachers of the Nabunturan and Maco Artist Community allayed the gloom that the Masara incident brought.

Families who are also staying at the evacuation center in Mawab extended their warm gratefulness to the local government unit officials in the province, led by Gov. Dorothy "Dotdot" M. Gonzaga. They were also thankful to Congressman Ruwel Peter Gonzaga for visiting them and regularly checking up on their situation and ensuring that everything they need are provided for amid the challenging times.

Cong. Gonzaga also distributed financial aid, while the Philippine Red Cross provided potable water to the victims at the evacuation centers. DdO-PIO