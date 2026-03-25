Panagbenga 2026: Baguio in Bloom

Returning for Panagbenga as an adult offered a deeper, more immersive and fun experience. This time, I shared it with my mom, my tita Marlyn, and my cousin Ynah, making this trip more memorable As a Dabawenyo who has also witnessed the energy of the Kadayawan Festival, I found Panagbenga to be a different kind of celebration.

At Burnham Park, elaborate floral installations turned the space into a living gallery. Aside from the parades, we allotted time for quiet moments: lighting candles at Baguio Cathedral, strolling through the lively Baguio Night Market, and exploring for the first time the striking Igorot Stone Kingdom.

No visit is complete without a stop at Camp John Hay, where Chocolate de Batirol remains a personal favorite. I always come back for bibingka, puto, and suman.

Even now, Baguio City continues to charm me. Each visit feels like a gentle pause from the pace of everyday life. And no matter how many times I return, it always feels like coming home.