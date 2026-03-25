Panagbenga 2026: Baguio in Bloom

Every February, the city bursts into color for the Panagbenga Festival (pronounced as Panag-banga) month-long celebration that draws both local and international travelers to the Summer Capital of the Philippines.
The Panagbenga Festival began in 1995 as a way to help Baguio City recover from the devastation of the 1990 Luzon earthquake, while also honoring its rich floral heritage. The festival was inspired by the season of blooming flowers; it has since become a symbol of resilience and pride for the people of Baguio.
This year, under the leadership of Benjamin Magalong, the city prepared a dynamic lineup of events, from the Colours in Bloom: Panagbenga Open Painting Competition and Exhibition (Feb 14), to the Baguio Springs Festival Parade (Feb 18), and Blooms and Looms: Habing Kattutubo Panagbenga Edition (Feb 28).
The festivities culminated in the highly anticipated Grand Street Dance Parade and Grand Floral Float Parade, where the city’s main roads transformed into a moving canvas of floral masterpieces.
For me, Baguio City has always been more than just a travel destination. I grew up spending summers here, usually during visits to relatives in Pangasinan, my mother’s hometown. While I had experienced Panagbenga as a child, I do not recall the memories clearly. But frequent visits over the years have made Baguio feel like my second home.
Returning for Panagbenga as an adult offered a deeper, more immersive and fun experience. This time, I shared it with my mom, my tita Marlyn, and my cousin Ynah, making this trip more memorable As a Dabawenyo who has also witnessed the energy of the Kadayawan Festival, I found Panagbenga to be a different kind of celebration.
At Burnham Park, elaborate floral installations turned the space into a living gallery. Aside from the parades, we allotted time for quiet moments: lighting candles at Baguio Cathedral, strolling through the lively Baguio Night Market, and exploring for the first time the striking Igorot Stone Kingdom.
No visit is complete without a stop at Camp John Hay, where Chocolate de Batirol remains a personal favorite. I always come back for bibingka, puto, and suman.
Even now, Baguio City continues to charm me. Each visit feels like a gentle pause from the pace of everyday life. And no matter how many times I return, it always feels like coming home.