Passion for People: VXI-Davao Finance Center site holds Elysium to celebrate and honor employees

Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao

VXI Davao Finance Center site (VXI-DFC) continues to be better and bolder as the grand kickoff party, themed "Elysium," was successfully held at the Davao Convention Center in Davao City on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao

As part of the event, VXI-DFC bestowed honors to the top-performing agents, team leaders, subject matter experts, and even operations managers, along with long-tenured workers, acknowledging their efforts and contributions to making the site one of the top-performing across all VXI locations.

Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao
Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao

VXI-DFC annually celebrates its employees by recognizing and rewarding their hard work. Site Director Kathleen Almonte emphasized that this year's celebration coincided with Araw ng Dabaw as a gesture of gratitude to the employees. The aim is to uplift their spirits, celebrate their unique contributions, hard work, talent, drive, and enthusiasm, all of which contribute to the economic progress of Davao City.

Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao

“VXI was recently honored as a Pasidungog Davao Awardee for its significant contribution to economic growth. VXI deemed it fitting to host the Kick-Off party for VXI-DFC, an annual tradition that marks the beginning of the year and celebrates the accomplishments of the past year,” Almonte shared.

Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao

Almonte also emphasizes that VXI-DFC was awarded best in retention across all VXI sites, reflecting the company's commitment to taking excellent care of its employees. 

By organizing events like this where employees are celebrated and honored, they feel valued, which leads to higher retention rates and better performance. 

Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao

VXI's promise is "Passion for People," reflecting its commitment to valuing the work of its employees. This commitment is evident in the company's regular celebrations of employee achievements, which occur monthly, quarterly, and yearly.

VXI also organizes monthly events for employees and advocates donation drives, as it partners with organizations like “Boystown” to give back to the Davao community, demonstrating its dedication to making a positive impact beyond just hosting parties.

“In terms of the site's culture, the emphasis is on maintaining a culture of excellence and gratitude. Excellence is paramount, with employees encouraged to excel in their work while fostering happiness and a sense of celebration,” Almonte added. 

Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao

One of the event's highlights was the showcasing of each department’s talents and embodying the true VXI-DFC worker attitude. Three teams competed in a musical competition inspired by Hollywood musical movies such as "Mamma Mia," "The Greatest Showman," and "High School Musical."

Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao

The event wouldn't be complete without guest performers such as Vice Ganda's impersonator, Daniel Aliermo & Daniela Diva, Tawag Ng Tanghalan (TNT) season 6 semi-finalists Ralph Angelo Merced & JR Oclarit, About Us Band & DJ Miles Hipolito. Hosted by Mutya ng Davao 2017 Reina Kobayashi along with hosts from VXI who entertained the venue, styled and organized by the Alter-Moderne Events Co.

Photo by Alter-Moderne Events Davao

The kickoff party underscores the significance of feeling valued within a large organization such as VXI, as it can profoundly impact personal growth and achievements. When individuals feel appreciated and valued, it creates boundless opportunities for career advancement.

"Our commitment will persist to be 'Passion for People,' the VXI slogan. In 2024, we aspire to excel further, improve, and embrace boldness. That's our pledge," Almonte affirmed. AJA

