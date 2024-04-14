Passion for People: VXI-Davao Finance Center site holds Elysium to celebrate and honor employees

VXI's promise is "Passion for People," reflecting its commitment to valuing the work of its employees. This commitment is evident in the company's regular celebrations of employee achievements, which occur monthly, quarterly, and yearly.

VXI also organizes monthly events for employees and advocates donation drives, as it partners with organizations like “Boystown” to give back to the Davao community, demonstrating its dedication to making a positive impact beyond just hosting parties.

“In terms of the site's culture, the emphasis is on maintaining a culture of excellence and gratitude. Excellence is paramount, with employees encouraged to excel in their work while fostering happiness and a sense of celebration,” Almonte added.