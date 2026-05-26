Pates: I am Home

I know this because I’ve lived it.

For years, I served in the Church. I showed up. I prayed. I worshipped. And yet, somewhere along the way, something felt… missing.

I ignored it at first. I told myself it was just a phase.

The thoughts and feelings came slowly and quietly until they became impossible to ignore. There was a lingering emptiness I couldn’t explain. I felt like I was going through the motions, saying the prayers, attending Mass, but not really feeling anything.

And then life hit harder.

Loss after loss. Two of my aunts passed away. Then also last year, my father died.

That changed everything.

I found myself asking questions I never thought I would ask God:

Why my family?

Why my father?

I wasn’t praying anymore, I was protesting.

There were moments I would just sit in anger, replaying everything, trying to make sense of something that simply didn’t make sense. I questioned His love. I questioned His grace. I even questioned His existence.

And slowly, I walked away.

I stopped praying. I stopped attending Mass.

I dealt with everything on my own. Quietly and privately. I smiled when I needed to, functioned when required, but deep inside, I was carrying a weight I couldn’t explain.

Looking back, I know I was battling something heavy, something close to depression, but I didn’t have the space or the courage to confront it fully.

At one point, I even considered leaving my religion altogether. Not out of rebellion, but out of exhaustion. I didn’t know where I belonged anymore.

Then, in the middle of Holy Week, something unexpected happened.

An office colleague, Agnes Selosa, sent me a Viber message inviting me to the Grand Easter Feast at the Mall of Asia Arena. It was simple. No long explanation. Just an invitation.

I hesitated because part of me was already detached from anything religious. But another part of me, the part that was still searching, said yes.

When I looked up the event, I saw that there would be a Eucharistic celebration presided over by the Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula. That grounded me, it reassured me that this wasn’t just some random gathering, but something rooted in the faith I once knew.

But what really caught my attention was the talk, led by Bro. Bo Sanchez. I had heard his name before, but I never really paid attention. I even had my own assumptions about lay preachers like him.

That day proved me wrong. The moment I stepped inside the arena, I already felt something shift. It wasn’t dramatic at first, just a quiet sense that I was exactly where I needed to be, even if I didn’t fully understand why.

Then the worship started. Thousands of people. Hands raised. All prayers and voices united.

And there I was, standing in the middle of it all, trying to hold myself together.

But I couldn’t. I became emotional. Because at that moment, something in me cracked open.

All the anger I had been holding.

All the grief I never fully processed.

All the questions I kept throwing at God.

They all surfaced at once.

And for the first time in a long time, I didn’t feel alone.

Agnes noticed. She didn’t say much, she said, but she didn’t have to.

That entire experience, the worship songs, the message, the people, it overwhelmed me in the best way possible. Not because everything suddenly made sense, but because I felt something I hadn’t felt in a long time:

I felt seen. I felt welcomed. I felt… home.

After the event, I was approached and personally invited by Bro. Arcee Si, district builder of Feast-Quezon City, to attend the regular Sunday morning Feast at Ayala Cloverleaf in Balintawak. That invitation felt intentional.

So I said yes again. Since then, I’ve attended two Sunday Feasts at Cloverleaf. And each time, I find myself just sitting there, listening, absorbing, allowing myself to experience everything without pressure.

What struck me the most about the Feast community is this: you don’t feel judged.

You can come in broken. Confused. Angry. And no one expects you to have it all together.

You’re just… welcome. And for someone like me, who was carrying so much internally, that kind of space is everything.I’ve come to realize that what happened to me wasn't a coincidence.

It was an intervention.

Not in the way Finn Hudson imagined with his grilled cheese sandwich, but in a way that was far more real, far more personal.

God didn’t show up in something spectacular or unexplainable.

He showed up through people.

Through an invitation.

Through a moment I almost said no to.

Through a community that embraced me when I didn’t even know how to embrace my faith again. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from all of this, it’s this:

God was never absent.

Even in my anger. Even in my doubts. Even when I walked away.

He was already ahead of me, preparing the exact moment, the exact people, to lead me back.

I still don’t have all the answers. I still carry questions. I still have days where I struggle.

But now, I know where I’m going. I know where I belong.

And for the first time in a long time, I can finally say this with certainty: I am home.