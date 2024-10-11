Paula Gancayco’s Journey of Colours

The one-woman art exhibit “Journey of Colours” is Tokyo-based abstract painter Johanna Paula Gonzales Gancayco's first show in Davao City. Her first three exhibits were held in Japan.
Paula describes the artworks showcased in the event as her life’s diaries.
“I paint with my emotions. It is like a diary for me, I paint what is happening around me. I also want to express positivity and whenever you have that artwork it is like it brings blessings,” Paula describes much of her artwork.
She is a self-taught painter, who discovered painting nine years ago when she saw the paintings of Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte. She also counts Salvador Dali as a major creative influence.
“Childhood wala jud ko naga-draw or nag-paint, didto lang sa Japan,” she says of her art.
Born in Davao City to Christopher and Gloria Rica, Paula is the eldest of three siblings, including Jimbo and actress Erich Gonzales. She left for Japan when she was 20 years old.
Paula dabbled in modeling in her younger years, strutting the runway for noted Dabawenyo fashion designers such as Silverio Anglacer. She was a runner-up when she joined Miss Teen in 1997 Davao and was crowned ABS-CBN’s Ms. Calendar Girl in 1998.
She currently works as a sales associate at a pearl shop in Tokyo.
Paula became a prolific painter in Japan and was able to hold three exhibits.
“My first solo exhibition was titled Live-Love-Life and Beyond in 2018 at 8 Hotel in Kanagawa, Japan,” she recalls her first solo show.
This was followed by a second solo exhibit in 2019 at two venues, Timmy's Café and Gootan in Kanagawa. The third exhibit was in 2022 in Kamakura.
She says her first art piece “Collide” was her most memorable artwork.
“Felt so free after painting this and it inspired me to paint more until I wanted to share my passion and I thought I should exhibit my works,” Paula reminisces about her initial foray into painting.
She also does commissioned work for her clients.
“Though I paint with my emotions, when it comes to commissioned work I also think about what my client needs are, what their favorite color is, or where they plan to put up to work,” she says.
Most of her clientele are Japanese and there are also Filipinos who would purchase her paintings.
Paula’s pieces can be seen on her Facebook page PaulaGancaycoArt.
Her Davao exhibit “Journey of Colors”, which runs from October 8 to October 24 at La Herencia Gallery will have 42 titled artwork and 47 canvas in total. Paula says the La Herencia exhibit serves as a window to her life, a diary contained in the canvasses that adorned the gallery.