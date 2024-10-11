Paula Gancayco’s Journey of Colours

The one-woman art exhibit “Journey of Colours” is Tokyo-based abstract painter Johanna Paula Gonzales Gancayco's first show in Davao City. Her first three exhibits were held in Japan.

Paula describes the artworks showcased in the event as her life’s diaries.

“I paint with my emotions. It is like a diary for me, I paint what is happening around me. I also want to express positivity and whenever you have that artwork it is like it brings blessings,” Paula describes much of her artwork.

She is a self-taught painter, who discovered painting nine years ago when she saw the paintings of Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte. She also counts Salvador Dali as a major creative influence.

“Childhood wala jud ko naga-draw or nag-paint, didto lang sa Japan,” she says of her art.

Born in Davao City to Christopher and Gloria Rica, Paula is the eldest of three siblings, including Jimbo and actress Erich Gonzales. She left for Japan when she was 20 years old.