PBBM honors 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos

THE 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos received the Medallion of Excellence from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in a ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on 29 September 2026, recognizing ten exemplary public servants whose work continues to transform communities, strengthen institutions, and advance the common good. Composed of four teachers, three soldiers, and three police officers, this year's awardees embody the values of integrity, excellence, and service that are essential to nation-building.

Presidential Keynote: Honoring the Nation's Best Public Servants

In his address, President Marcos highlighted the deep prestige, credibility, and national stature earned by the program over the decades: "When you are honored by the Metrobank Foundation, it means something. It has come to mean something. I hope the awardees this year understand the stature and the prestige that comes with this award. Because the Metrobank Foundation has established this whole system of finding the best public servants in the Philippines... and it has gained credibility, it has gained great stature in terms of the way we look at those awardees.”

Metrobank Foundation’s Vision: Service Beyond the Spotlight

Metrobank Foundation President Philip Francisco U. Dy highlighted the program's four-decade legacy as the country’s premier career-service award, noting that the foundation's mission is to strengthen the systems that serve the people.

“The presence of our Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos reminds us that while recognition is very much appreciated when conferred in halls such as these, nation-building takes place every day in classrooms, communities, police stations, military outposts, and countless places far from the spotlight,” said Dy. He added that honoring these exemplary public servants highlights the critical role that teachers, soldiers, and police officers play in strengthening public trust and inspiring excellence in others

A Renewed Call to Serve

Ms. Sheila Marie M. Amigo, Master Teacher I of Siay National High School in Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay, who found her true calling in the classroom, delivered the response on behalf of her fellow 2026 awardees. Her transition from engineering to education highlighted how technical innovation and compassionate teaching come together to empower communities.

Both President Marcos and Ms. Amigo pointed to the latest PISA results, showing encouraging progress in reading, mathematics, and science, as tangible proof that dedicated teaching directly drives national development. As Amigo emphasized, these gains demonstrate that when the nation invests in its teachers, it invests directly in its future.

“For us, this moment is more than a recognition of individual accomplishments. It is a reaffirmation of a shared belief that excellence in service remains one of the most powerful forces for nation-building,” Ms. Amigo shared. She described the Medallion of Excellence not as the culmination of their work, but as a renewed call to serve with integrity, excellence, and malasakit (compassion) for the common good.

Joining Ms. Amigo are the 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Teachers: Emmanuel D. Guarde, PhD, Master Teacher III of Cornelio Lintawagin Memorial Elementary School in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro; Cecilia O. Bucayong, PhD, Professor VI and Director of the Office of Environmental and Safety Management at Central Mindanao University in Maramag, Bukidnon; and Jefferson A. Hora, PhD, Professor VI and Dean of the College of Engineering at Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

Representing the military as the 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Soldiers are Staff Sergeant Joebelle O. Cerdinio (SC) PA, Signal Non-Commissioned Officer of the 102nd Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; Staff Sergeant John Daren P. Noche PAF, Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge for Safety of the Tactical Operations Group 10, Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao, Philippine Air Force in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte; and Lieutenant Colonel Rommel M. Geli PN(M), Commanding Officer of Marine Battalion Landing Team 9, 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Completing the roster as the 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Police Officers are Police Master Sergeant Dwight Alexis B. Supsupin, Team Leader of the Technical Support Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15, Police Regional Office CAR, Philippine National Police in La Trinidad, Benguet; Police Major Baby Rose P. Cajulao, Chief of the Community Affairs Section, Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, Police Regional Office 2, Philippine National Police in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; and Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert R. Mansueto, Deputy Provincial Director for Administration of the Antique Police Provincial Office, Police Regional Office 6, Philippine National Police in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique.

Distinguished Attendees and Partnerships

The ceremony was graced by prominent leaders, Cabinet officials, and institutional partners who have sustained the program’s credibility for over four decades.

Leading the delegation were Metrobank and Metrobank Foundation Chairman Arthur V. Ty and GT Capital Holdings Vice Chairman Alfred V. Ty. Also present to honor the awardees were key Cabinet officials, including Department of Education Secretary Sonny M. Angara and Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic C. Remulla Jr.

They were joined by members of the Final Board of Judges, members of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos Alumni Networks, and leadership from partner institutions, including the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, PSBank, Rotary Club of Makati Metro, and Rotary Club of New Manila East.

Symbols of Excellence and Public Trust

The Medallion of Excellence is the centerpiece of the Metrobank Foundation’s effort to elevate the standards of the Philippine bureaucracy. The awardees were previously celebrated during a Conferment Ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Manila on 4 September 2026 during Metrobank’s 64th anniversary. At that earlier event, the Metrobank Foundation presented the PhP 1 million cash prize (net of tax) and “The Flame” trophy, a symbolic representation of their lifelong commitment to public service.

Beyond recognizing individual achievement, the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos program seeks to strengthen public trust in institutions by highlighting leaders who demonstrate integrity, competence, and service in action. By celebrating individuals who turn challenges into opportunities and inspire positive change in their communities, the program continues to advance a culture of excellence that contributes to nation-building.

The Metrobank Foundation will officially open the nominations for the 2027 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos program later this year. The foundation remains steadfast in its search for exemplary public servants who embody the core values of Integrity, Excellence, and Service to join the ranks of the nation's most honored career-service awardees. PR