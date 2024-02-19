PetroGreen and Mapua partner for Davao rooftop solar project

“The journey towards a net-zero society requires efforts big and small. Though this 360 kWp MMCM rooftop solar project is very modest in terms of PGEC’s RE portfolio, it demonstrates the Yuchengco Group of Companies’ synergy in responding to tasks for a net-zero future,” adds Delfin.

“We are very excited about this project. This is PGEC’s first RE project in Mindanao and second rooftop solar power project following our first successful installation in Binondo, Manila in 2021,” says PGEC Engr. Ryan Erik F. Quindoza.

“Once operational, we estimate that Mapúa MCM will benefit from a 36% annual reduction in its electricity cost for 25 years, which is the useful life of the facility,” adds Engr. Quindoza.

The rooftop solar project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of the year and will result in a 36 percent annual reduction in MMCM’s electricity cost for 25 years.