PetroGreen and Mapua partner for Davao rooftop solar project

ON February 13, 2024, PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) signed an agreement with Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) to install a 360kWp solar rooftop power project in MMCM. PGEC will install 600 units of 600wp solar panels from manufacturer, Canadian Solar.
“The groundbreaking collaboration between Mapúa MCM and PGEC on the solar rooftop project reflects Mapúa MCM’s dedication to sustainable development and incorporating green technology into education. Not only does it promote the use of renewable energy, but it also serves as an educational resource for our students, demonstrating our commitment to innovative and socially responsible learning,” shared Mapúa MCM President and CEO, Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo on the importance of collaboration.
For his part, PGEC President and CEO F.G. Delfin, Jr. said the solar installation also aims to inspire students in Mindanao to specialize in energy science, engineering, and environment-related courses, so they become skilled professionals who will help propel our country’s future progress.
“The journey towards a net-zero society requires efforts big and small. Though this 360 kWp MMCM rooftop solar project is very modest in terms of PGEC’s RE portfolio, it demonstrates the Yuchengco Group of Companies’ synergy in responding to tasks for a net-zero future,” adds Delfin.
“We are very excited about this project. This is PGEC’s first RE project in Mindanao and second rooftop solar power project following our first successful installation in Binondo, Manila in 2021,” says PGEC Engr. Ryan Erik F. Quindoza.
“Once operational, we estimate that Mapúa MCM will benefit from a 36% annual reduction in its electricity cost for 25 years, which is the useful life of the facility,” adds Engr. Quindoza.
The rooftop solar project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of the year and will result in a 36 percent annual reduction in MMCM’s electricity cost for 25 years.
“Mapúa MCM is pleased to partner with PGEC for this solar rooftop power project. More than the foreseen savings in our electricity bill, the project is a testament to the school’s commitment to advancing sustainable technology, reducing carbon emission, and supporting the UN’s sustainable goals,” shares Mapúa MCM Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr.
PGEC is the renewable energy holding unit of publicly-listed company PetroEnergy Resources Corporation (PERC). PGEC has investments in 32MW Maibarara Geothermal Power Project in Batangas, 50MW Nabas Wind Power Project in Aklan, and 70MWdc Tarlac Solar Power Project in Tarlac. Aside from DSPP, PGEC is currently developing three solar projects in Luzon.
Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) is a branch encompassing Mapúa University’s technological and academic excellence in Mindanao. The school officially began operations on July 2, 2018 and offers Junior High, Senior High, and various undergraduate programs in Engineering and Architecture, Arts and Science, Information Science, Business, and Health Sciences with applications currently ongoing for SY 2024 – 2025. PGEC and MMCM are members of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC). PR