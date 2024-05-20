PH Embassy in Spain spearheads study tour for Pinoy restaurateurs, hospitality workers to Salon Gourmets

As a side activity to the Philippine Food Month, the Philippine Embassy in Spain spearheaded a study tour to Salon Gourmets International Food Fair in the expansive IFEMA complex (Institución Ferial de Madrid) on April 24, 2024, together with Filipino restaurant owners, chefs, bartender, and other hotel and restaurant workers.

The objective of this program is to encourage our very own members of the Filipino community in Madrid to upskill and hone their talents in other aspects of gastronomy and culinary practice in the international setting. This will be very useful for those who are interested in not only catering to kababayans but to those who wish to explore expanding their businesses or culinary careers in the future.

There were almost 20 who signed up to participate and the Embassy is hopeful that many more will heed its call for interested Filipinos to join future activities and programs.

The Philippine Embassy thanked the Filipino participants and Salon Gourmet organizers, who welcomed the Filipino group and gave a comprehensive backgrounder on the largest European event for delicatessen products. PR