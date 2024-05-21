PH, Int’l Travel Agencies

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, awarded its top-performing travel agencies in the recently concluded 18th Eagle Wings Awards held from April 23- 25 at Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel and The Funny Lion in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The Eagle Wings Awards is an annual event that recognizes the achievements and dedication of CEB's travel agent partners in helping drive the airline's success.

“This is our way of giving thanks to everyone who did a good job in helping Cebu Pacific keep soaring in the skies. Together, let us applaud your achievements, celebrate your successes, and inspire one another as we continue to chart new paths and offer safe, accessible, and affordable, flights for every Juan,” Alexander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer, told the awardees in his speech during the awarding ceremony.

CEB conferred awards to 60 travel agencies from its local and international stations.

“At a time when exploration and discovery became cherished pursuits, each and every one of you played a pivotal role in shaping unforgettable experiences for travelers in the Philippines and beyond,” Arlene Tena, CEB Director for Passenger Sales and Distribution, told the awardees.

CEB took the travel agents on a trip around Palawan as an extension of the airline’s gratitude. During the tour, the group had the opportunity to explore the island’s stunning natural landscapes, clear blue waters, and vibrant community.

“Your partnership and dedication have been instrumental in Cebu Pacific's success, and we are deeply grateful for your unwavering support over the years,” Tena said.

CEB continues to operate the widest domestic network in the Philippines as it flies to 35 local destinations. The airline also flies to 24 international destinations, with options to fly direct from Manila, Cebu, or Clark.