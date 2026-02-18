Philippine Eagle Foundation celebrates 39 years of ensuring majestic raptors remain to roam freely



Felicia H. Atienza, chairperson of the Board of Trustees, said that PEF was built on the belief that extinction is not inevitable and that if they act now, they can change the outcome.

Atienza said that for 39 years, conservation efforts have moved forward because people choose to care, scientists choose to dedicate their careers, forest guards choose to protect critical habitats, and Indigenous communities choose to partner with the foundation.

“And because of those choices, the Philippine Eagle still soars,” she said on February 14, 2026, at the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC).

Atienza said that the foundation’s anniversary is not only about looking back but also about choosing conservation. She emphasized that conservation is a conscious daily choice — a choice to protect forests, to build partnerships, and to believe that hope is not passive; it is built.

She added that in 2025, the foundation made meaningful progress in its facilities through the Boeing and PEF conservation partnership, further investing in the future of national breeding programs, improving the PEC, and advancing the development of the conservation academy.

Atienza also said that in 2025, the Philippines saw the successful release of Philippine Eagles in Leyte, a bold step in restoring the eagles back into the wild where they belong.