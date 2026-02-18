Philippine Eagle Foundation celebrates 39 years of ensuring majestic raptors remain to roam freely

For nearly four decades, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) has championed conservation efforts and remained committed to protecting the country’s national bird, ensuring that these majestic raptors freely roam the forests of the Philippines.
Felicia H. Atienza, chairperson of the Board of Trustees, said that PEF was built on the belief that extinction is not inevitable and that if they act now, they can change the outcome.
Atienza said that for 39 years, conservation efforts have moved forward because people choose to care, scientists choose to dedicate their careers, forest guards choose to protect critical habitats, and Indigenous communities choose to partner with the foundation.
“And because of those choices, the Philippine Eagle still soars,” she said on February 14, 2026, at the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC).
Atienza said that the foundation’s anniversary is not only about looking back but also about choosing conservation. She emphasized that conservation is a conscious daily choice — a choice to protect forests, to build partnerships, and to believe that hope is not passive; it is built.
She added that in 2025, the foundation made meaningful progress in its facilities through the Boeing and PEF conservation partnership, further investing in the future of national breeding programs, improving the PEC, and advancing the development of the conservation academy.
Atienza also said that in 2025, the Philippines saw the successful release of Philippine Eagles in Leyte, a bold step in restoring the eagles back into the wild where they belong.
She shared the discovery of new nesting sites in Luzon and Mindanao, which are powerful reminders that when forests are protected, life responds. She said that new collaborations with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Javier in Leyte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and other partners show that conservation efforts move forward when government and civil society work together.
“These milestones are not accidents; these are results of science rounded in rigor partnership, built in hope, and sustained in action,” he said.
Atienza noted that as the foundation moves toward its 40th year, conservation efforts have now become more urgent. She said that biodiversity challenges are complex and accelerating, but so is the foundation’s resolve in its conservation work.
She then invited everyone to continue choosing conservation, collaboration, and hope because people can make a difference.
Meanwhile, Dennis J. Salvador, executive director of PEF, said that 39 years ago, the foundation had one vision — that the Philippine Eagle would not disappear under their watch. This vision has united scientists, donors, educators, forest guards, and many others.
However, he said that anniversaries are not just about looking back but about looking forward. The work before the foundation remains urgent and important: forests need to be protected, communities need to be empowered, and science must continue to guide their actions.
“Perhaps more importantly, the next generation to take care of what is uniquely ours, the Philippine Eagle is a symbol of our nation’s strength, resilience, and responsibility to save the eagles, to save our forests, and to secure our future,” he said.
This year’s theme is “39 Years of Science, Partnerships, and Hope: Choose because #YouCan.” Local government units, private partners, and Kuya Kim Atienza, among others, were recognized for their contributions to conservation efforts.
A new milestone wall was unveiled to the public, chronicling the steps the foundation took from 2024 to 2025. RGP