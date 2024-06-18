‘Philippine Experience Program’ to bring more tourists to Soccsksargen

Over 100 tourism stakeholders, including foreign diplomats and travel and tour agencies, first toured the GenSan Fishport Complex and witnessed the city’s famous tuna. This was followed by a visit to the Pacquiao Private Beach House in the Municipality of Glan, Sarangani Province, where the guests admired the town’s white sand beach.

Then they immersed themselves in the rich culture of the Municipality of Malungon, where they were welcomed by the cultural performances of the Blaan and Tagakaulo tribes. Malungon Mayor Maria Theresa Constantino personally welcomed DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco at the CCT Retreat and Training Center.

The tourism chief expressed her gratitude to the stakeholders for supporting the tourism industry.

“Today we unite under the banner of the PEP, a flagship initiative of our President Bongbong Marcos Jr., implemented by the DOT. The Philippines elevates itself as a tourism powerhouse through the strength of our culture and heritage, and the spirit of our people. And it is only by immersion into our communities that you will get to know the heart and soul of the Filipino,” Frasco said in her keynote speech.