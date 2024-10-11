Feature

Phoenix joins internat’l coastal cleanup at 10 areas in PH

Phoenix Petroleum employees and other volunteers joined forces to clean up a massive pile of trash in Bacolod.
Phoenix Petroleum employees and other volunteers joined forces to clean up a massive pile of trash in Bacolod.(Contributed photo)
Published on

Phoenix Petroleum, through its corporate social responsibility arm, Phoenix Philippines Foundation, Inc., took part in the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup on September 21, 2024, further solidifying its commitment to environmental sustainability.

An employee from the Phoenix LPG Plant in Iligan removes trash stuck in a mangrove tree along the coastal area near the facility during the International Coastal Cleanup held on September 21, 2024.
An employee from the Phoenix LPG Plant in Iligan removes trash stuck in a mangrove tree along the coastal area near the facility during the International Coastal Cleanup held on September 21, 2024.(Contributed photo)

The cleanup efforts were carried out simultaneously across 10 locations nationwide, with Phoenix employees working alongside local community volunteers to remove waste and debris from coastal areas near the company’s facilities. A total of 274 sacks of trash were collected during the activity.

"By joining this global movement, we reaffirm our dedication to protecting the environment and ensuring cleaner coastlines for future generations. This is an extension of our continuous efforts to positively impact the communities where we operate and support the health of marine ecosystems," said Phoenix Senior Vice President Atty. Raymond Zorrilla.

Key Phoenix facilities involved in the cleanup included depots in Batangas, Bacolod, Cebu, Aklan, Davao, General Santos, Villanueva, and Zamboanga, as well as LPG plants in Iligan and Cebu.

Phoenix Petroleum employees clean the coastal area near the Phoenix Davao depot.
Phoenix Petroleum employees clean the coastal area near the Phoenix Davao depot.(Contributed photo)

As part of the world’s largest volunteer effort for ocean health, Phoenix’s participation in the International Coastal Cleanup, organized by the Ocean Conservancy, aligns with the company’s long-standing environmental advocacy. Each year, millions of volunteers worldwide contribute to preserving marine ecosystems through this impactful event. PR

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph