PlayTime Entertainment expands entertainment ecosystem with launch of PT Sports following PT IDOL debut

PlayTime Entertainment today announces the launch of PT Sports, the company’s newest business vertical, following the recent debut of PT IDOL. With PT Sports, PlayTime Entertainment continues its evolution into a fully integrated entertainment platform—bringing together talent development, sports, and performance-driven content under one unified brand.

PT Sports is designed to manage athletes, produce premium sports and competitive content, and develop strategic partnerships across venues and platforms. The division treats sport as entertainment—where performance, storytelling, and spectacle converge—aligned with PlayTime Entertainment’s broader vision of celebrating Filipino excellence across all forms of competition.

“After the launch of PT IDOL, expanding into sports was a natural progression for us,” said Krizia Cortez, Director of Public Relations at PlayTime Entertainment. “Entertainment today goes beyond traditional categories. Whether on stage, on screen, or in competition, performance is at the heart of what audiences connect with. PT Sports allows us to build that connection through sport.”

PT Sports launches with elite All-Filipino e-sports platform

PT Sports debuts with an all-Filipino professional esports team competing at the highest regional level in Southeast Asia. The team represents one of the top competitive organizations in the region, and will compete internationally under the PT Sports banner.

The division will gradually expand beyond esports into traditional sports and emerging competitive formats, with new initiatives, partnerships, and athlete programs to be announced as the platform scales.

From category player to entertainment platform

The launch of PT Sports marks another milestone in PlayTime Entertainment’s transformation into a comprehensive entertainment company. Following the establishment of PT IDOL, the company continues to formalize its long-standing involvement across entertainment—from sports and live events to cultural and national platforms—into dedicated, scalable verticals.

“We have always believed that PlayTime is about entertainment in all its forms,” Cortez added. “Over the years, we have supported Filipino films, concerts, national pageants, and championship sports. PT IDOL and PT Sports are not pivots—they are the realization of a long-term vision. We built the relationships, credibility, and infrastructure first. Now we are scaling with focus, discipline, and championship standards.” (PR)