PLDT Home brings Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo to Kadayawan 2024

As an added treat, five Nespresso machines were raffled off to lucky media colleagues, as well as winners of P3000 cash, and one blessed guy with P5000 cash, who happened to be the one I invited along, Edgar Alan Zeta Yap, or EAZY Traveler in his social media.

After the press lunch, Chelsea visited the PLDT Smart Ponciano Store and the NCCC Mall Victoria Plaza Booth and concluded her tour at the PLDT Home main booth in Ramon Magsaysay Park.

PLDT Home, a proud partner of this year’s Kadayawan, hosted several exciting events in the city, including the Hiyas ng Kadayawan pageant. “Hiyas ng PLDT” was awarded to a Bagobo-Klata, Jane Rose Miones on August 16.

The Fiber Unli All Plan 1399 now delivers double the speed of 100 Mbps (from 50 Mbps) for faster streaming and video editing. It also comes with an enhanced Unli Fam Call, a feature that lets the whole family enjoy free calls and texts from mobile to mobile, unlimited calls from mobile to landline, landline to landline, and landline to mobile, and a landline unit.

To enjoy this feature, customers can nominate five (5) Smart or TNT numbers as part of the Unli Fam Call. Fiber Unli All Plan 1399 also gives subscribers access to Cignal TV’s 58 SD and 14 HD channels for crystal clear viewing of their favorite movies and series. They can also stay connected with family and friends without worrying about voice call bills.