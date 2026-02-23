Prestige Homes honors top performers at Recognition Night

The event’s centerpiece was the recognition of Loren Arayan, named 2025 Annual Top Real Estate Salesperson. In a milestone gesture that sets a new benchmark in the industry, she received a brand-new Toyota Avanza, an all-expense-paid trip to Japan, ₱200,000 cash incentive, and premium gadget DJI Osmo Pocket 3.

Outstanding Q4 Yuletide Top Sellers namely, Karlo Gabriyel Agaban, Consuelo Gonzaga, Jenny Rose Collarga, Josephine Rubia Yap, Vivien Balabis, Jeanamie Bantilan, Cynthia Piñero-Villanueva, and Loren Arayan also received generous cash incentives ranging from ₱25,000 to ₱100,000, along with Huawei, Apple Ipad Air and Samsung S10 Galaxy tablets.

Bachelor’s Realty and Brokerage President, Mr. Roy Gilbuela, received the Annual Top Firm Award, earning a ₱250,000 cash incentive for its exceptional partnership and performance in 2025.

Additional cash raffle prizes added excitement to the Chinese New Year celebration.

PHRDC President and Chairman Miraluna M. Idong expressed gratitude to the salesforce,

acknowledging the hard work and commitment that fueled PHRDC’s strong performance in 2025.

“Tonight, we celebrate more than achievements — we celebrate excellence in action. The success of Prestige Homes & Realty Development Corp in 2025 is built on your hard work, integrity, and commitment to turning dreams into homes. To our awardees, you set the standard. You prove that dedication creates distinction and that passion drives results.”

During his keynote, the General Manager and VP of Operations Bernard V. Bernadino delivered a message of inspiration, echoing the cadence of global business leaders: “The pace of change has never been this fast. That is why we must continue to innovate, to push boundaries, and to lead — not just in sales, but in vision, in service, and in impact.”

Chief Financial Officer Manuel III I. Cerbo led a celebratory toast, emphasizing the company’s momentum and encouraging the team to continue aiming higher in 2026.

PHRDC Sales Head, Judy Jean Masinaring introduced the 2026 incentive program, which was met with enthusiastic support from real estate brokers and salespersons aggressively pursuing for new sales opportunities in the year ahead. The event, planned and executed by Marketing Head, Chelsse Provido and the PHRDC Management Committee, showcased PHRDC’s commitment to recognizing excellence and elevating industry standards. From the spectacular staging to the seamless program flow, the event reflected the company’s commitment to excellence in business and the way it celebrates its top sellers.

The evening stood as a powerful reminder that Prestige Home & Realty Development Corporation (PHRDC) is not only building homes — it is building dreams, creating legacies, and

shaping the future of real estate in Davao.

About Prestige Home Realty and Development Corporation

Prestige Home & Realty Development Corporation (PHRDC) https://prestigehomesrealty.com.ph

is a trusted real estate developer in Davao City, committed to building quality homes and

cultivating strong relationships with its customers, real estate brokers and real estate

salespersons.

The company continues to empower its salesforce through competitive incentives,

professional development, and recognition programs that inspire excellence. PR