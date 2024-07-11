Prioritizing employees’ health and well-being

In a significant development at SixEleven Global Services and Solutions Inc.'s bustling headquarters, a pivotal Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was formalized between SixEleven and AMORAMED Laboratory and Diagnostic Center.
This agreement designates AMORAMED as the exclusive medical provider for SixEleven, highlighting a joint commitment to prioritize employee health and well-being, particularly in compliance with Davao City Health Office-mandated routine health screening.
Established over 15 years ago, SixEleven Global Services and Solutions Inc. has been a trailblazer in the Davao BPO industry, renowned for its excellence in Sales, Marketing, and Customer Support services. With a workforce exceeding 4,000 employees, SixEleven has consistently delivered exceptional quality, cementing its leadership in the sector.
"The MoA signing at our Headquarters represents a crucial step for SixEleven," stated William S. Wijangco, Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of the Outsourcing Services Committee of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCCI). "By appointing AMORAMED as our exclusive medical provider, we underscore our commitment to comply with government-mandated health screening and ensure the well-being of our valued employees."
AMORAMED Laboratory and Diagnostic Center, led by Zivie Jeanne Srouji, CEO/President, and Zivie Amora, Chief Operating Officer, brings expertise in clinical diagnostics and healthcare services. This strategic partnership ensures comprehensive medical care for SixEleven Global Services and Solutions Inc. employees.
"We are pleased to collaborate with SixEleven," remarked Zivie Jeanne Srouji. "This partnership emphasizes our dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions that meet regulatory standards and cater to the specific needs of our corporate clients."
Under the MoA, AMORAMED will provide a variety of medical services, including health and wellness programs aimed at enhancing employee productivity and wellbeing. This collaboration underscores SixEleven's commitment to regulatory compliance, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate entity.
The MoA signing ceremony concluded with optimism, highlighting a mutual commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare delivery. Industry experts anticipate this collaboration setting a new benchmark for corporate health initiatives within the BPO sector, fostering a healthier and more compliant workforce. PR