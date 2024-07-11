Prioritizing employees’ health and well-being

"The MoA signing at our Headquarters represents a crucial step for SixEleven," stated William S. Wijangco, Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of the Outsourcing Services Committee of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCCI). "By appointing AMORAMED as our exclusive medical provider, we underscore our commitment to comply with government-mandated health screening and ensure the well-being of our valued employees."

AMORAMED Laboratory and Diagnostic Center, led by Zivie Jeanne Srouji, CEO/President, and Zivie Amora, Chief Operating Officer, brings expertise in clinical diagnostics and healthcare services. This strategic partnership ensures comprehensive medical care for SixEleven Global Services and Solutions Inc. employees.

"We are pleased to collaborate with SixEleven," remarked Zivie Jeanne Srouji. "This partnership emphasizes our dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions that meet regulatory standards and cater to the specific needs of our corporate clients."