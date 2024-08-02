Professional dev’t programs for teachers

Educators play a crucial role in the learning process of a student’s life. They act as second parents to students and serve as significant role models. In the Philippines, teachers are often seen as unsung heroes, known for being the saviors of students by providing them with education and lifelong learning.
But what programs and opportunities are provided to teachers in our country and Davao Region in particular for their professional development, and what support do they receive in the process?
Scholarship programs and professional development opportunities
According to Nelma Lyn Barnija, chief supervisor of the Human Resource Development Division at the Department of Education-Davao (DepEd-Davao), the agency in the region prioritizes professional development for teachers in its 11 Schools Division offices by implementing various scholarship programs. These include local scholarships sponsored by the agency, foreign-assisted scholarships, and partnerships with DepEd Learning Service Providers.
Teachers, school leaders, and non-teaching personnel benefit from these opportunities, participating in local, national, and international training programs. The number of scholarship grantees is growing, and they receive ongoing technical assistance. A successful Scholars Forum was held where completers shared their Work Application Plans, showcasing best practices.
Barnija highlights that DepEd ensures equitable access to professional development opportunities for teachers across different areas within the Davao Region. A pool of potential scholars or nominees is established from the Agila and Eagle Awardees, with a tracker for SDO potential applicants based on nomination calls. The region follows procedures and processes while adhering to the Equal Employee Opportunity Principle, valuing the pillars of Prime-HRM.
“DepEd 11 has increased the dissemination of professional development opportunities through Regional Memoranda, presentations at Weekly Regional Mancom Meetings, and both face-to-face and virtual conferences for HRDs and Division Chiefs. They maintain updated electronic communications with SDOs and chat groups for identified programs,” Barnija added.
Strong support system
DepEd, according to Barnija, has a strong support system in place to help teachers implement new teaching methodologies or technologies in the classroom. Regional, division, and school leaders are trained to manage programs, activities, and projects that support the Matatag Curriculum Implementation.
DepEd Davao Region has adopted the Grow Model (Goal, Reality, Options, Will) for technical assistance, coaching, mentoring, and collaborative expertise within Learning Action Cells (LACs) to foster a professional learning community.
A pool of Neap-certified learning facilitators and competent trainers share their expertise. These facilitators and trainers have undergone rigorous screening and training, including the Neap Certification Program and various training of trainers programs.
Learning area specialists and experts from the Curriculum and Learning Management (CLMD) in the Regional Office, Curriculum Implementation Division (CID) in the Schools Division Offices, and master teachers in schools contribute to this effort.
“Trained coaches and mentors, including division supervisors, public schools district supervisors, and school heads, are capacitated by HRDD-RNEAP under Project Share 11 to provide technical assistance and support based on teachers' and personnel's needs,” Barnija added.
Quality assurance
Barnija emphasizes the continuous support system for professional development programs for teachers.DepEd Memorandum No. 44, s. 2023, provides the Interim Guidelines for Quality Assurance and the Monitoring and Evaluation (QAME) of the National Educators Academy of the Philippines Core Programs.
A functional QAME system is established for all professional learning and development programs. The Regional Office (RO) Quality Assurance Division (QAD) ensures compliance with standards by assessing, monitoring, evaluating, and assuring quality to achieve intended results. QAME Associates performs similar roles at the division level.
HRDD-RNEAP monitors, assesses, and evaluates the effectiveness of PD programs for teachers using pretest and post-test results, approved Work Application Plans (WAPs), and accomplishment reports. Impact assessments are conducted to identify best practices and future improvements. The Kirkpatrick Model is used to assess the effectiveness of PD programs in the Davao region.
Regular assessments
According to Barnija, Teachers' needs are regularly assessed through performance management measures across all levels of governance. Mid-Year and Year-End Performance Reviews and Evaluations provide crucial data on how regional offices (RO), Schools Division Offices (SDOs), and schools support human capital in education, acknowledging their contributions to service delivery.
Needs assessment follows the Results-Based Performance Management Cycle. Part IV of the Individual Performance Commitment and Review Form (IPCRF) is monitored and consolidated to identify personal and professional development needs, guiding the planning and provision of training, coaching, mentoring, and technical assistance.
Classroom observations play a significant role in identifying needs aligned with the domains and strands of the Philippine Professional Standards for Teachers. Standardized tools assess where teachers excel and areas requiring improvement, facilitating targeted support. Teachers progress through four career stages: Beginning, Proficient, Highly Proficient, and Distinguished.
Enough support
Support for professional development and programs for teachers, not only in Davao Region but throughout the Philippines, represents a crucial step toward enhancing our education system. These supports enable teachers to refine their teaching methodologies and styles, thereby improving the quality of education imparted to students.
When adequately supported, teachers can effectively provide quality education and guidance to every student. Education is indeed key to providing opportunities for a better life, but it is equally essential for governments to offer strong support and programs for professional development to empower teachers in enhancing their teaching styles. AJA