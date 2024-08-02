Professional dev’t programs for teachers

Scholarship programs and professional development opportunities

According to Nelma Lyn Barnija, chief supervisor of the Human Resource Development Division at the Department of Education-Davao (DepEd-Davao), the agency in the region prioritizes professional development for teachers in its 11 Schools Division offices by implementing various scholarship programs. These include local scholarships sponsored by the agency, foreign-assisted scholarships, and partnerships with DepEd Learning Service Providers.

Teachers, school leaders, and non-teaching personnel benefit from these opportunities, participating in local, national, and international training programs. The number of scholarship grantees is growing, and they receive ongoing technical assistance. A successful Scholars Forum was held where completers shared their Work Application Plans, showcasing best practices.

Barnija highlights that DepEd ensures equitable access to professional development opportunities for teachers across different areas within the Davao Region. A pool of potential scholars or nominees is established from the Agila and Eagle Awardees, with a tracker for SDO potential applicants based on nomination calls. The region follows procedures and processes while adhering to the Equal Employee Opportunity Principle, valuing the pillars of Prime-HRM.

“DepEd 11 has increased the dissemination of professional development opportunities through Regional Memoranda, presentations at Weekly Regional Mancom Meetings, and both face-to-face and virtual conferences for HRDs and Division Chiefs. They maintain updated electronic communications with SDOs and chat groups for identified programs,” Barnija added.