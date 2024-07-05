Project Malaya: A beacon of hope for the Philippine Eagle

Project Malaya's grand launch on June 4, 2024, at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, Calinan District, marked the beginning of Philippine Eagle Week. The event drew attention to the plight of this critically endangered species and set the stage for a week of educational and conservation activities.

Rom Batestil, Project Malaya Chairman and JCI member, extended the invitation to a diverse group of attendees, including representatives from various senior high schools in Davao and 110 students from Wisdom Islamic School. The gathering was warmly welcomed by JCI Davao President Carlo Franco, who celebrated his birthday on the same day, adding a personal touch to the event. Dominic “Bong” Tadena showcased a magnificent Philippine Eagle during the flight demonstration, captivating the audience and highlighting the importance of conservation efforts.