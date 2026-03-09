Quality care for your skin
In a city where aesthetic clinics continue to grow, one is setting itself apart by putting medical expertise at the forefront.
Located on Mabini Street, corner F. Torres Street, Xenia Dermatology and Laser Center officially opened its doors, offering a unique blend of medical and aesthetic dermatology under the leadership of a board-certified dermatologist.
Setting a standard
While many aesthetic clinics are operated by aesthetic practitioners, Xenia Dermatology & Laser Center is guided by well-trained medical professionals, ensuring safe treatments and a higher standard of care for every patient.
Practicing in Davao City since 2023, the hospital-based clinic offers care for all skin, hair, and nail concerns. However, with the opening of Xenia, she aims to highlight the importance of expert-led care in Aesthetic Dermatology.
“The difference is treatment from a trained expert, a Dermatologist,” Dr. Princess Xenia Ea Agduma, MD, DPDS shared during an interview. “If patients value safety, expertise, good quality, and evidence-based treatments, this is the best place for them,” Dr. Xenia said, adding that her clinic is perfect for clients who value real expert care.
At Xenia, consultations are not rushed. Each patient undergoes a thorough assessment before any procedure is recommended. Treatment plans are personalized and not one-size-fits-all.
Beyond aesthetics: Skin, hair, and nails
Xenia Dermatology and Laser Center caters to all concerns involving the skin, hair, and nails.
From acne management to advanced dermatologic cases, the clinic ensures that treatments are grounded in medical standards and evidence-based protocols.
For patients experiencing hair thinning or hair loss, the clinic offers advanced technology, including a machine with Italian technology designed to support hair growth.
“All patients are personally handled by me,” the dermatologist emphasized. “ We collaborate in creating the best personalized treatment plan for each patient— I guide them from start to finish.”
Quality and standard
In an industry often driven by discounted packages and promotional deals, Xenia is taking a different route: the clinic highlights quality care, patient safety, and board-certified expertise.
“We want patients to come here because of the quality of our work,” the medical director said.
The clinic positions itself as a premium dermatology center where patients can expect careful evaluation, advanced equipment, and medically sound procedures.
A space for confidence
More than just treating skin concerns, Xenia aims to help clients build confidence.
With modern equipment, cutting-edge machines that are still the first in Davao City, clean and well-designed treatment rooms, and a commitment to professional standards, the clinic offers an environment where patients can feel secure, glow, and cared for.
Clinic details
Mabini Street, F. Torres St., Davao City, 8000 Davao del Sur
Open Monday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Sunday by appointment)
As Davao’s aesthetic scene continues to evolve, Xenia Dermatology and Laser Center stands as a reminder that confidence begins with expert hands.
Glow with confidence — because your skin deserves nothing less. GCG