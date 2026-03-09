Quality care for your skin

In a city where aesthetic clinics continue to grow, one is setting itself apart by putting medical expertise at the forefront.

Located on Mabini Street, corner F. Torres Street, Xenia Dermatology and Laser Center officially opened its doors, offering a unique blend of medical and aesthetic dermatology under the leadership of a board-certified dermatologist.

Setting a standard

While many aesthetic clinics are operated by aesthetic practitioners, Xenia Dermatology & Laser Center is guided by well-trained medical professionals, ensuring safe treatments and a higher standard of care for every patient.

Practicing in Davao City since 2023, the hospital-based clinic offers care for all skin, hair, and nail concerns. However, with the opening of Xenia, she aims to highlight the importance of expert-led care in Aesthetic Dermatology.