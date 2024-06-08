Quiz Night PH to launch new trivia experience in Davao

Quiz Night Davao, the highly anticipated trivia event, is all set to make its official launch on June 10, 2024, 8:00PM at The Commons at Matina Town Square.

With its gamified format, Quiz Night Davao promises an evening filled with excitement and fun as participants engage in an interactive trivia experience. Players will have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge across a wide variety of topics in a friendly and competitive atmosphere.

Apollo Noel Santos, the brain behind Quiz Night PH, expressed his excitement about bringing this unique experience to Davao. "We are thrilled to expand Quiz Night PH to Davao City and provide a platform for Davaoeños to come together and enjoy a night of trivia and entertainment," said Santos. The upcoming event marks the first venture of the popular trivia series outside of Cebu.

“Our goal is to make trivia events more accessible to the public and I’m very glad that we have the best local partners on board, The Commons at MTS and Cafe Prelaya. ”, Santos added.

Quiz Night DAVAO will kick off on June 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM and will feature multiple rounds of trivia, each offering a chance to test participants' knowledge and win exciting prizes. Admission to the event is free for all attendees. For more information and updates, follow Quiz Night PH on Facebook and Instagram. PR