Race To The Top: BingoPlus VIP Club introduces monthly BMW X1 Hybrid reward campaign for ‘New Nobility’

BingoPlus is making waves yet again as the number one and most trusted digital entertainment platform, as BingoPlus VIP Club introduces “Race To The Top”, a monthly giveaway campaign bannered by a BMW X1 Hybrid prize among other premium rewards, rolled out across multiple rounds.

With this newest perk for its most elite players, the DigiPlus-owned platform is stepping beyond traditional digital gaming entertainment by introducing a more elevated, experience-driven rewards approach.

Unlike typical one-off campaigns or raffle-based promotions in the category, the Race To The Top campaign is based on a leaderboard system that recognizes sustained engagement over time.

BingoPlus VIP members, aptly dubbed the “New Nobility” on the platform, are set to gain access to a curated ecosystem featuring travel, events, and exclusive privileges, including the monthly chance to win a BMW X1 Hybrid.

In a digital gaming market where rewards like bonuses, cashbacks, and points have been commonplace, the BMW X1 Hybrid giveaway aims not only to up the ante for its most loyal customer base but also to send a clear message: that with the BingoPlus VIP Club, every day is Crafted with a Filipino Heart, Delivered at a Global Standard.

It is not just the scale that stands out, but the intent — that the BingoPlus VIP Club does not settle for the ordinary, nor the occasional.

Starting with Round 1 this May 1 to 31, the BingoPlus VIP Club’s top 18 players are set to take home premium rewards that define “elevated lifestyle,” with the BMW X1 Hybrid as the ultimate trophy.

Other premium rewards include curated luxury travel across the Philippines, Asia, and global destinations, as well as exclusive events and personalized celebrations.

The BingoPlus VIP Club is building an ecosystem where rewards, experiences, and access come together more seamlessly. At a certain point, it is no longer just about playing. It is about premium entertainment and elevated experiences fit into a broader way of living. PR