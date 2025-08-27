Raising the bar for retail design in Cebu

The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu, the flagship luxury retail destination of Robinsons Land Corporation in Cebu, earned top recognition at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, taking home three prestigious honors: Best Retail Development, Best Retail Architectural Design, and Best Retail Interior Design.

These awards solidify The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu’s standing as a landmark of luxury, setting new benchmarks in retail development and design in the Philippines.

Recognized for Excellence in Development and Design

Celebrated across three categories, The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu was lauded for its visionary retail concept, world-class architecture, and refined interiors. As the first and only luxury retail destination in the Visayas and Mindanao, it reflects Robinsons Land’s commitment to creating iconic spaces that enrich communities.

“As one of our tenants remarked, The Mall at NUSTAR is by far the most beautiful mall in the country—and this award affirms that,” said May Adolfo, General Manager of The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu.

Now in its 13th year, the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards is recognized as the gold standard in real estate, celebrating the country’s finest achievements in design, innovation, and sustainability. Winning three highly competitive categories underscores The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu’s unmatched quality and vision.

Elevating Cebu as a Luxury Hub

The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu is redefining the luxury shopping experience in the Visayas and Mindanao. Its recognition not only cements its place as the premier retail destination in the region but also highlights Cebu’s rising profile as a hub for luxury, design, and investment.

With more luxury brands, entertainment concepts, and bespoke experiences set to open, The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu continues to elevate the country’s retail landscape and reinforce Robinsons Land’s vision of bringing world-class experiences to regional centers. PR