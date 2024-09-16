RDL Pharmaceutical, Rotary Club transform Buhisan Elementary School with new sanitation facilities

IN A remarkable effort to uplift public school infrastructure and promote hygiene among students, RDL Pharmaceutical Lab., Inc. (RDL), in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Downtown Davao, recently made a significant contribution to Buhisan Elementary School by installing three standalone toilet rooms and a new hand wash area.
This initiative is part of the Department of Education’s Adopt-a-School Program, underscoring the importance of corporate social responsibility in enhancing the learning environment.
The official turnover ceremony, held on August 30, 2024, was a momentous occasion, attended by key representatives from the Department of Education, members of the Rotary Club, school staff, and students of Buhisan Elementary School. RDL’s VP of Administration, along with its Coordinator and Marketing representatives, were also present to celebrate this important milestone.
This project is a crucial component of the Rotary Club’s Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) initiative. It highlights RDL’s commitment to supporting educational institutions with essential infrastructure that improves student welfare.
The new facilities, featuring modern amenities such as bidets, are expected to greatly enhance the daily experiences of the students, offering improved access to hygiene in a community where such facilities are often limited.
Dr. Jessica M. Alonzo, Ed.D., Principal III of Buhisan Elementary School, expressed her gratitude and excitement.
“We are so blessed and fortunate to be the first school to benefit from RDL and Rotary Club's generosity. This is the first time our learners will be using modern toilet facilities, including bidets, which many of them have never encountered before.”
She also noted the challenges that come with introducing these modern amenities, emphasizing the need to educate students on their proper use, as many are unfamiliar with such facilities at home.
“Our greatest challenge will be maintaining these facilities to ensure they remain functional and usable for all learners, but we are deeply grateful for this opportunity,” Dr. Alonzo added.
With a student population of approximately 1,300, Buhisan Elementary School has faced challenges in providing adequate restroom and handwashing facilities. While the school has existing toilets and handwashing stations, they are insufficient to meet the needs of all students.
This new project not only addresses a pressing need but also reflects the importance of partnerships between private corporations, civic organizations, and educational institutions in improving public schools' infrastructure.
For RDL, this marks their first participation in the Adopt-a-School Program, but the Rotary Club of Downtown Davao has a long history of supporting public schools with similar donations. Both organizations are committed to continuing their partnership in the future, ensuring that schools like Buhisan Elementary receive the support they need to foster a healthier and more conducive learning environment.