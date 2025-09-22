RDL’s 30th anniversary highlights gratitude, product innovation, new brand ambassadors

From a modest venture to a household name in skincare, RDL has spent three decades shaping beauty routines for Filipinos while building a legacy of trust and innovation. Its 30th anniversary became more than just a look back at past achievements — it was a moment to affirm its vision of continuous growth, deeper collaborations, and a future defined by shared success.

“From the very beginning, RDL was built not just on vision and perseverance, but on the belief that strong, meaningful relationships are the backbone of any lasting success,” said Robert Lim

Lim emphasized that RDL’s journey would not have been possible without the support of its partners. He said they have been more than service providers, suppliers or collaborators, but co-builders who helped shape the company’s future with integrity, excellence, and shared values.

RDL’s milestone anniversary is not only a celebration of the past but also a commitment to the future.

“This 30th year is not just about looking back at what we’ve achieved, but looking forward to what more we can accomplish together. We see this as the beginning of even greater collaborations, innovations and victories,” Lim said.