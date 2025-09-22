RDL’s 30th anniversary highlights gratitude, product innovation, new brand ambassadors

RDL Pharmaceutical Laboratory Inc., a leading name in skincare and body care essentials, marked its 30th anniversary on September 10, 2025, with a grand celebration at D’Leonor Resort, bringing together business partners, family, friends and brand supporters to honor three decades of growth and collaboration.
The milestone celebration blended gratitude, entertainment, and product innovation. One of the night’s highlights was the introduction of Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11 housemate Kai Montinola as RDL’s newest ambassadress for its Baby Face Serum, a product officially launched during the event.
Montinola’s signing signals the company’s push to reach a younger market with its expanding skincare line.
Joining her on stage was fellow PBB alumna Kira Ballinger, who has been part of the RDL family for three years. Ballinger captivated the audience with her performance and formally renewed her contract as the brand’s Kojic Ambassador. Her continued partnership reflects the brand’s commitment to long-term collaborations with personalities who embody RDL’s values of beauty, confidence, and excellence.
From a modest venture to a household name in skincare, RDL has spent three decades shaping beauty routines for Filipinos while building a legacy of trust and innovation. Its 30th anniversary became more than just a look back at past achievements — it was a moment to affirm its vision of continuous growth, deeper collaborations, and a future defined by shared success.
“From the very beginning, RDL was built not just on vision and perseverance, but on the belief that strong, meaningful relationships are the backbone of any lasting success,” said Robert Lim
Lim emphasized that RDL’s journey would not have been possible without the support of its partners. He said they have been more than service providers, suppliers or collaborators, but co-builders who helped shape the company’s future with integrity, excellence, and shared values.
From a modest venture to a household name in skincare, RDL has spent three decades shaping beauty routines for Filipinos while building a legacy of trust and innovation. Its 30th anniversary became more than just a look back at past achievements — it was a moment to affirm its vision of continuous growth, deeper collaborations, and a future defined by shared success.
“From the very beginning, RDL was built not just on vision and perseverance, but on the belief that strong, meaningful relationships are the backbone of any lasting success,” said Robert Lim
Lim emphasized that RDL’s journey would not have been possible without the support of its partners. He said they have been more than service providers, suppliers or collaborators, but co-builders who helped shape the company’s future with integrity, excellence, and shared values.
RDL’s milestone anniversary is not only a celebration of the past but also a commitment to the future.
“This 30th year is not just about looking back at what we’ve achieved, but looking forward to what more we can accomplish together. We see this as the beginning of even greater collaborations, innovations and victories,” Lim said.
Founded by President and CEO Leonora Lim, RDL started as a small company with a vision to make skincare accessible to Filipinos. Over the past 30 years, it has grown into a trusted industry name, recognized for its innovation and wide range of skincare and body care essentials.
As the company steps into a new chapter, Lim said RDL is committed to deepening collaboration, pursuing new opportunities, and expanding its reach in the years to come.
“Together, we are not just building a stronger RDL, we are shaping a legacy of excellence that will continue to grow for generations,” he added.
The evening program highlights RDL’s gratitude to its stakeholders while also spotlighting its forward-looking plans, from new products to strategic partnerships. With its latest brand ambassadors and a renewed commitment to innovation, RDL closed its 30th anniversary celebration with a toast to excellence and a promise of more milestones ahead. AJA