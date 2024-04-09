‘Red & Ready’: MMCM holds first alumni homecoming

During his opening remarks, MMCM’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr., greeted the alumni as he welcomed them to visit the campus anytime. He added that they will be allotted a temporary place to allow them to continue making use of the facilities.

Engr. Ballado also promised that the alumni would have their own office which could be located in the new school building to be constructed in the fourth quarter of next year or early 2026. He also vowed that they would be a part of the inauguration of their new office.

“Hindi lang pagka-graduate tapos na ‘yong engagement natin, hindi ganon (It’s not that after graduating, our engagement with them also ends, no). So, it should be sustainable, continuous. You’re still part of Mapua MCM,” Engr. Ballado expressed.