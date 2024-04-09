‘Red & Ready’: MMCM holds first alumni homecoming
SETTING the stage for a tradition that promises to sustain for years to come, Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) kicked off the "Red & Ready" Alumni night, MMCM's first-ever official alumni homecoming on February 17, 2024, at MMCM Plaza.
During his opening remarks, MMCM’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr., greeted the alumni as he welcomed them to visit the campus anytime. He added that they will be allotted a temporary place to allow them to continue making use of the facilities.
Engr. Ballado also promised that the alumni would have their own office which could be located in the new school building to be constructed in the fourth quarter of next year or early 2026. He also vowed that they would be a part of the inauguration of their new office.
“Hindi lang pagka-graduate tapos na ‘yong engagement natin, hindi ganon (It’s not that after graduating, our engagement with them also ends, no). So, it should be sustainable, continuous. You’re still part of Mapua MCM,” Engr. Ballado expressed.
One of the highlights of the evening was the oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed officers of the 2024 MMCM College Alumni Association (MCAA), presented by Leopoldo Aquino Jr., MMCM's director of the Office for Corporate Partnerships, and administered by Engr. Ballado.
The new set of officers pledged to uphold the values of excellence that define MMCM and dedicate themselves to fostering a sense of community among graduates.
“This is just the first, and expect more to come, not just for this year but for the succeeding years,” MMCM College Alumni President Rex Michael Ugpay said.
Ugpay added, "We do live for the true virtues and values that we always have since we entered this institution, and that is, everything that we do is for excellence and for relevance.
Looking ahead, the MMCM Alumni Association unveiled an ambitious lineup of events and initiatives designed to engage alumni and contribute to the continued success of the institution. This includes community outreach programs, in-campus job fairs, sports tournaments, gift-giving activities to selected beneficiaries, and the second alumni night to be held in December.
The association aims to provide opportunities for alumni to give back to their alma mater and make a positive impact on society. DSCA