Reintegrating math with art

"Interesting arts not only makes learning more engaging and enjoyable but also enhances problem-solving skills, promotes creativity, and fosters a deeper understanding of the concepts through visual presentation," he said.

With over 27 years of teaching experience, Rellieto recalls a pivotal moment in 2005 when his school introduced the Special Program in the Arts curriculum. This development allowed him to combine his dual passions, refine his teaching methods, and inspire students to explore visual arts.

He continues to teach both mathematics and visual arts at Sto. Tomas National High School in Davao del Norte.

Oona Polestico, one of his former students and now a licensed professional teacher and artist, reflects on how Rellieto’s approach made learning more enjoyable.

"The most challenging part of learning is making students love it, and Sir Wate succeeds in doing so, from Mathematics to our specialization, Visual Arts. I can say I enjoyed my journey as a student because of him. If I had to choose a teacher who truly influenced me, I would say it is Sir Wate," she said.

Rellieto’s dedication to education stems from his passion. "I love teaching, I love sharing my ideas, and that inspires me to pursue this career. I know that I will be working with learners who may have talents and skills similar to mine, allowing me to discover, train, and nurture them to explore and develop their abilities further," he shared.

His integration of art into math lessons includes having students illustrate problems before solving them and organizing geometric art projects. These activities help students see how mathematical concepts apply in art and real-life scenarios.

Aaron Puzon, another former student, describes Rellieto as “creative,” noting that his combination of math and art makes classes more enjoyable, especially for those who struggle with math.

Rellieto believes that creativity is not just about making school enjoyable but also about equipping students with valuable life skills, such as critical thinking and problem-solving. He takes pride in seeing his former students succeed with the knowledge he has imparted.

Despite his achievements, Rellieto acknowledges the challenges of integrating art into education due to limited resources and perceptions of art as non-essential. He remains resourceful, finding innovative solutions to overcome these constraints and ensure his students benefit from a well-rounded education.

He advocates for schools and communities to provide adequate resources for art supplies and professional development for teachers to support the arts.

The signature “H2O-r” symbolizes more than just his artistic identity. Originating from a college nickname on his basketball jersey, it represents his unique blend of humor, identity, and artistic flair, bridging his professional and personal lives. KBP