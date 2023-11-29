Rekindling hope: DavSur's summit gathers former rebels for peace

The activity aimed to rekindle the spirits of those who were once deceived by communist terrorist groups into participating in protecting the peace in their respective communities. Through this gathering, former rebels from disparate backgrounds converged, transcending past grievances and conflicts, to collectively embrace the pursuit of sustainable peace.

Anelfa Camag Gemili, also known as Nanay Tasing, greatly appreciated the activity and expressed gratitude for being able to participate in the event.

"The Peace Summit helped us in our journey of transformation and reintegration. We are grateful to the different government organizations and the 39IB who offered the tools necessary for us, former rebels, to rebuild our lives. May the knowledge and experience that we gained here be an instrument for a future characterized by peace and unity," Nanay Tasing said.

This endeavor manifests the government’s effort to look after the welfare of those who return to the folds of the law, as well as the commitment of the former rebels as active peace partners in their communities.

The realization of the activity was made possible through in partnership with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development (PSWD), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), the Department of Health (DOH), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Cor Jesu College, and the 39th Infantry Battalion of the 1002nd Brigade. PR