Reliving memories with best shots from Realme 12 5G

IT'S almost the end of the school year 2023-2024, and I realized my kids are getting older as I am too. I want to capture every moment of their growing up years so that I can have something to look at when the sun sets.

But the best realistic shots are mostly captured by high-end cameras, which are often bulky and very expensive.

But a good thing is that there's a new smartphone in the market that will save my day.

The new Realme 12 5G boasts 108MP that gives clearer shots perfect for stopping time and reliving memories! Its high-resolution camera captures portraits with a lot of detail of sceneries and my loved ones' faces.

With its three-times zoom portrait feature, full high definition plus, and resolution at 2400x1080 for sharper images and clearer details, the faces of my loved ones will surely be etched through eternity.

If you are keen on background details, its 6.7-inch large display size and over 90% screen-to-body ratio will help you navigate the details of the shots you took.

Its adaptive brightness also assures you of getting the right shot every time.

With its slim form factor, having only a 7.69-millimeter width, and lightweight feature at only 188 grams, the problem of bulkiness I always experienced in cameras is surely gone!

Not only that, its easy-handling feature having a boxier build and rounded corners helps me to shoot moments of relevance with ease and grace.

I also do not worry anymore about carrying a pouch or a bag for this phone since it's light and thin I can easily slip it into my pocket after use.

And what even more? I don't need to worry about charging it often because it has a six-level dynamic refresh rate that helps save power. These, aside from the trendy colors of Woodland Green and Twilight Purple to choose from, I could never ask for more!