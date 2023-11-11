Request granted: Mederi Bag Spa opens new store

DIAMONDS are not the only best friends of women. So are bags and footwear! But, do you know that many men are into these fashion pieces, too?
Many descendants of Eve and Adam regard such items as precious belongings that need tender loving care or TLC, especially when it is their most precious piece or pair that requires extra pampering.
Mederi Bag Spa is the place to be if you want to ensure that your prized possessions get the best service at a reasonable rate.
Being true to its commitment to serve its existing and potential clients better, it finally granted their long-standing request. With the opening of its new branch on the 2nd floor of Gaisano Mall of Davao along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao City on November 8, the perfect destination for bag and shoe restoration and repair is now more accessible.
Mederi Bag Spa owner Dyane Laspiñas shared that this is a business grown and driven by passion.
“Our passion for bags is basically the reason bakit nabuo ang Mederi. So, it’s not just a business for monetary gain. We also consider Mederi as our child,” she beamed.
The new store, which is the first-ever branch outside of its main hub on Cabaguio Avenue, Is seen to draw more clients because of its location which is convenient to visit.
“Very strategic ang Gmall Bajada kasi nasa center sya. It is very accessible for both the southern and western parts of Davao. Gmall is basically known to everyone sa Davao. So, wala nang confusion sa location, Anlaki din ng parking area kaya di na magiging problema ang parking space,” Dyane, who is a self-confessed bag-aholic, shared.
Why Mederi?
By being the first bag spa outside of Luzon, Mederi has surely etched a name in the industry, especially that it has continued to offer remarkable service to its clients.
“Almost five years na ang Mederi Bag Spa, at kami ang pinakaunang bag spa in Visayas and Mindanao. And we say this loud and proud,” Dyane quipped.
While there have been other bag spas sprouting in the city recently, Mederi Bag Spa remains unfazed because it draws its confidence from its brand of service.
“Every bag spa, I think, ay may kanya-kanyang edge. We honestly do not mind competition kasi competition in business is healthy, and we know our skills,” Dyane emphasized.
Dyane further noted that she and her team have been putting in their all-out commitment to consistently upgrade their skills to keep up with the trends and market demand.
“We put the utmost value on our skills; na kahit gaano na kami katagal sa business, we make it a point to update and upgrade our skills. We constantly innovate,” Dyane said, adding that it has been their mantra to sustain their progress and stay at the forefront of the bag repair industry.
Competitive edge
Dyane noted that Mederi’s competitive edge lies in the team’s passion.
“We put our personal touch, our heart and soul sa business na ito. We don't treat bags or any items as just bags or shoes, or wallets lang,” she said. “Pinaayos sila or pina-restore kasi may sentimental value ang mga ito. We always handle it with the highest level of care because we believe na pinaayos nila ang mga ito kasi may sentimental value or emotional attachment sila; otherwise, itinapon na lang nila.”
This passion is manifested in the “equal treatment” they give to all the items brought to them either for repair or restoration, regardless of the brand and whether or not it was bought brand new or from the thrift shop.
“Ang bags, wallets or shoes mabilis naman palitan, pero ang sentimental value ay ‘di kayang palitan,” Dyane explained.
Further, this passion translates to never giving up no matter how challenging the needed repair may be.
“We always find a solution or make one. It may take time, a little more than what is expected, but we believe that great results only happen kapag pinaglalaanan ng panahon at atensyon,” she said.
Services offered
Mederi Bag Spa is not limited to bags and shoes alone. It also repairs and restores wallets and belts, and even customizes upon clients’ requests. In short, it does all types of repair and restoration, including putting sole protectors to brand new pairs and replacing worn-out soles of shoes and sandals.
The following are among its services:
Intensive dry cleaning or cleaning and disinfection;
Bag repairs, such as re-stitching and replacing bag lining, hardware, and leather or canvass parts;
Color restoration to revive vibrance;
Rubber sealing or replacing the edging;
Cowhide restoration or the special cleaning method for LV bags;
Electroplating or gold-plating; and,
Shoe repair, such as sole re-stitching or reattachment.
Endless commitment
As she expressed Mederi Bag Spa’s endless commitment to delivering exemplary service, Dyane likewise extended her gratitude to its loyal clients.
“Thank you for always trusting us. We are beyond grateful for your support,” she said.
Moreover, she cannot thank her family and staff enough for their unending support and for believing in her.
“Utang ko lahat sa kanila ito. ‘Di ko ito kaya mag-isa,” Dyane pointed out.
You can reach Mederi Bag Spa at mobile number (0928) 456 2444, or through their official Facebook page. You can also send an email to . PR
Suppliers during the opening on November 8:
Kobe Photography
Davao Food Cart and Kiosk Maker
La Fleur Davao
Todkip Finger Foods
Dulce’s Kakanin