Request granted: Mederi Bag Spa opens new store

DIAMONDS are not the only best friends of women. So are bags and footwear! But, do you know that many men are into these fashion pieces, too?

Many descendants of Eve and Adam regard such items as precious belongings that need tender loving care or TLC, especially when it is their most precious piece or pair that requires extra pampering.

Mederi Bag Spa is the place to be if you want to ensure that your prized possessions get the best service at a reasonable rate.

Being true to its commitment to serve its existing and potential clients better, it finally granted their long-standing request. With the opening of its new branch on the 2nd floor of Gaisano Mall of Davao along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao City on November 8, the perfect destination for bag and shoe restoration and repair is now more accessible.