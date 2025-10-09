Restoring hope, healing minds

This year’s lineup includes seminars, interactive booths, and creative sessions. Among the highlights are music therapy with the San Pedro College Alumni Chorale, a seminar on Psychological First Aid Amidst Catastrophes and Emergencies, and Larong Pinoy games for patients. Other activities, such as Pet’s Day, Zumba, and a talent show, encourage self-expression and participation among both patients and guests.

Dr. Margaret Dawn P. Gecale, chairperson of the Socials Committee of SPMC-IPBM, said this year’s celebration focuses on the role of mental health professionals in emergency response and recovery.

“The goal is to highlight the role of mental health professionals during times of crisis, whether natural or man-made."