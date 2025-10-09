Restoring hope, healing minds

The Southern Philippines Medical Center–Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine (SPMC-IPBM) opened its Mental Health Week celebration on Monday, October 6, 2025, highlighting the vital role of mental health professionals during crises and disasters.
The week-long celebration, running until October 10 at the SPMC-IPBM compound in Davao City, unites patients, staff, and visitors with activities that foster awareness, connection, and well-being.
This year’s lineup includes seminars, interactive booths, and creative sessions. Among the highlights are music therapy with the San Pedro College Alumni Chorale, a seminar on Psychological First Aid Amidst Catastrophes and Emergencies, and Larong Pinoy games for patients. Other activities, such as Pet’s Day, Zumba, and a talent show, encourage self-expression and participation among both patients and guests.
Dr. Margaret Dawn P. Gecale, chairperson of the Socials Committee of SPMC-IPBM, said this year’s celebration focuses on the role of mental health professionals in emergency response and recovery.
“The goal is to highlight the role of mental health professionals during times of crisis, whether natural or man-made."
Dr. Margaret Dawn P. Gecale
Gecale added, "Our theme, ‘Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,’ resonates, especially after recent earthquakes, flash floods, and typhoons."
She explained that while medical responders spearhead life-saving efforts, the demand for mental health support is often underestimated.
She also said that during calamities, first responders usually address life-and-death situations. But recovery isn’t just physical, it’s also emotional and mental.
“Catastrophes can rob people of their sense of purpose. As mental health professionals, our role is to help restore that meaning and hope,” Gecale added.
Gecale said that the celebration aims to remind the public that help is available and that no one has to face mental health struggles alone.
“This event lets people know they’re not alone. We want them to see that help is within reach and that mental health matters just as much as physical health,” she said. “By celebrating awareness, we help people feel heard and show that there’s no shame in seeking professional help.”
SPMC-IPBM currently cares for 222 in-patients, and the number continues to grow as more individuals seek treatment and counseling. Gecale said outpatient consultations are also on the rise, with patients coming not just from Davao but from other parts of Mindanao as well.
She encouraged the public to make use of the hospital’s free mental health services.
“As a government hospital, psychiatric consultations are free. We also offer counseling through our psychology department. People can just visit IPBM, and our team will assist them,” she said.
For those who hesitate to seek help, Gecale offered a gentle reminder: “The first step to healing is acknowledging that you need help. Recovery isn’t just about medicine or therapy—it’s about acceptance. While more people today are open to discussing mental health, stigma still exists. We hope to change that.”
“The first step to healing is acknowledging that you need help. Recovery isn’t just about medicine or therapy—it’s about acceptance."
SPMC-IPBM continues to expand its programs and partnerships to respond to the growing mental health needs of Filipinos.
Beyond its regular outpatient consultations, SPMC-IPBM also provides mental health services to organizations that seek its expertise, including the Missionaries of Charity. The institute actively partners with various agencies to conduct mental health seminars and awareness programs.
Through its Social Psychiatry Program, SPMC-IPBM extends its reach to other sectors of the community, such as in the Mental Health Gap Action Programme, which trains Doctors in the Barrios to manage common psychiatric conditions in their local provinces.
October marks National Mental Health Awareness Month, while National Mental Health Week is observed every second week of October through Proclamation No. 452. These celebrations strengthen the collective effort to break stigma, raise awareness, and expand access to mental health care across Filipino communities. KBP