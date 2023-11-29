Revealing how to spot two-faced people

I would say that people whose behavior changes so fast, fitting in much with the different groups they meet, might be two-faced people. A person in his working environment might be respectful, discreet, and formal but may become a wild individual spreading rumors after work - a valuable hint that he might be a two-faced person. It is so bad for somebody who tells different stories to different people. Their statements may differ for different people, aiming to secure approval, favor, or please others. The worst issue is when they tend to manipulate stories, causing discrepancies in their versions that can cause misunderstandings, leading to a fight or argument – which is unacceptable. Sadly, it is not ethical, and they sometimes do not mind.

Also very frustrating is the attitude of caring for others for their benefit or empathizing selectively with people they only love. Their care depends on the person's interest, which aligns with his concerns. They may also preach what is Godly but engage in dishonesty. Indeed, this is hypocrisy, showing genuine respect for others for personal advantage – a self-centered false motive!

Some people appear loyal to you but keep an eye out as they may often change sides. They are dedicated to you today, but tomorrow, they might change alliances as they feel they will be affected if they remain on your side or for personal gain. And much more painful is when they choose to join the most influential to secure their position.

Many I have encountered, too, are the two-faced people called flatterers. They frequently compliment others, even if it is not true. They tend to say positive things that the person would like to hear – sadly, their intentions are not genuine. Sometimes, their positive remarks are the opposite of what they would like to say, and they may praise you while sabotaging you.

Lastly, some hesitate to have deep conversations or keep relationships shallow- they may conceal their true selves. Their goal is to avoid building meaningful relationships. That is why they are comfortable only with work-related topics or chit-chat – like creating a façade of themselves, not wanting others to know them more on a personal level.

Yes, in this world, "two-face" people indeed exist – hence, I find it necessary to share my insights on how to spot them. I am not saying that we all become suspicious. But I would like us to be careful in trusting people and ensuring our connections to others are genuine. With the above signs, it is not just for self-protection but to build a community where trust and authentic relationships thrive. So, let us all embrace these signs wisely and contribute to a world where sincerity glows brighter than deception.