Revisiting Davao Oriental

Overall, Davao Oriental is characterized by a simple, nature-centric way of life and diverse cultural practices that continue to thrive today.

While enjoying the tourism sites and cultural richness of Davao Oriental, the Provincial Government's commitment to preserve and nurture them goes beyond mere appreciation. Recently, from June 29 to July 1, the province hosted its first Kabilin Festival. "Kabilin," a local term meaning "heritage," symbolizes the essence of this event — a tribute to the province's rich cultural and natural legacy.

According to Davao Oriental Governor Nino Sotero L. Uy, the provincial government is passionately advocating for the Kabilin Festival because it believes it is worth celebrating — highlighting the community's strength and unity.

To honor the deserving culture and heritage, the province has launched the inaugural Kabilin Festival in conjunction with the 57th Araw ng Davao Oriental.

“This event is more than a celebration; it is a testament to the resilience and unity of the community, reflecting the spirit of the Oriental Dabawenyo people,” Uy said.

Uy emphasized the importance of exploring innovative policies and programs that consistently promote their culture and preserve environmental resources, especially beyond celebratory events like the inaugural Kabilin Festival.

The initiative aims to enhance tourism by spotlighting attractions such as the Unesco-recognized Mount Hamiguitan Wildlife Sanctuary. It also seeks to celebrate the profound cultures and traditions of the Mandaya and Kagan peoples, integral to their heritage.

“The goal is to ensure these cultural legacies are honored and celebrated daily, not solely during the Kabilin Festival,” Uy added.