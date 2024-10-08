Rey Ursabia’s bold queer art in Mindanao

Filled with bright pinks and striking hues, 22-year-old Rey Ursabia, also known as "Booreycat," is a non-binary queer artist from Mindanao, using bold and vibrant works to amplify queer visibility in the region.
Rey’s artistic journey began in junior high school when he joined the Visual Artists Guild and participated in poster-making contests. He initially worked with dry mediums, finding wet mediums intimidating. However, while pursuing the Arts and Design track in senior high school, he gained the confidence to experiment with oils and acrylics.
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Rey used the time to refine his style and create more art.
In 2021, his dedication paid off having been selected as one of the first recipients of both the Lunang Mentoring Program and the Daro Mentoring Program, recognizing his participation in a mural project that connected him with one of Mindanao’s most renowned artists, Kublai Millan.
Rey draws artistic inspiration from nature, childhood experiences, and social issues related to gender and sexuality. He describes his style as "bold, vibrant, and expressive," blending surrealism with themes of cultural and queer identity. His works often feature vivid colors and intricate patterns, with a focus on eyes and faces to evoke emotion.
For Rey, queer representation in Mindanao is vital. “Here in Mindanao, as LGBT people, we are often not acknowledged. The culture here seems to struggle with accepting the idea of people being gay. That’s where I draw my inspiration—there’s still a need to raise visibility for the 'Mindanao LGBT,'" he said in the vernacular.
Beyond exploring queer identity and gender fluidity, Rey also finds inspiration in Mindanao’s rich mythology. He creates goddesses that merge personal experiences with cultural narratives, weaving stories that highlight both the beauty of nature and the local surroundings.
Rey's art has been showcased at prestigious events, including Art Fair Philippines 2023 and the Mindanao Art exhibits from 2021 to 2024. His surreal, fantasy-inspired pieces—primarily done in acrylic—depict dreamlike, expressive scenes that explore themes of identity, emotion, and empowerment.
Describing his creative process as “intuitive and personal,” Rey explained, “I start with an idea or feeling, then experiment with colors and patterns, letting the fluidity guide the narrative. I use acrylic, watercolor, and gouache, layering textures and symbols while balancing traditional elements with modern narratives.”
He credits artist James Jean for influencing their style, particularly his intricate details and surreal imagery.
Of all his works, Rey considers "Mabaning Ndaw Rogong Transforms Into a Woman" the most memorable. "It celebrates an LGBT icon from the 'Darangen' epic, highlighting the power of transcending gender binaries," he said. This piece is part of his Dream Catchers Series, where he explores Mindanao’s traditions and creates new iconography.
With several personal projects on the horizon, Rey's main goal is to make a name for himself nationally as an artist promoting Mindanaoan LGBT representation. "I want to keep using my work to celebrate queer identity and share the rich cultural stories from Mindanao," he concluded. KBP