Rey Ursabia’s bold queer art in Mindanao

For Rey, queer representation in Mindanao is vital. “Here in Mindanao, as LGBT people, we are often not acknowledged. The culture here seems to struggle with accepting the idea of people being gay. That’s where I draw my inspiration—there’s still a need to raise visibility for the 'Mindanao LGBT,'" he said in the vernacular.

Beyond exploring queer identity and gender fluidity, Rey also finds inspiration in Mindanao’s rich mythology. He creates goddesses that merge personal experiences with cultural narratives, weaving stories that highlight both the beauty of nature and the local surroundings.

Rey's art has been showcased at prestigious events, including Art Fair Philippines 2023 and the Mindanao Art exhibits from 2021 to 2024. His surreal, fantasy-inspired pieces—primarily done in acrylic—depict dreamlike, expressive scenes that explore themes of identity, emotion, and empowerment.

Describing his creative process as “intuitive and personal,” Rey explained, “I start with an idea or feeling, then experiment with colors and patterns, letting the fluidity guide the narrative. I use acrylic, watercolor, and gouache, layering textures and symbols while balancing traditional elements with modern narratives.”

He credits artist James Jean for influencing their style, particularly his intricate details and surreal imagery.