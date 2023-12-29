RMC-School of Law spreads joy to orphans, kids with disabilities in Tagum

Simultaneously, the Muslim community in Barangay Madaum reached out to RMC-SOL, sharing the needs of their children, Jamaah Yateem.

Answering the call, RMC-SOL students launched a fundraising campaign, collecting voluntary contributions from classmates and soliciting support from local companies and organizations. The generous donors include the Davao City Highland Eagles Club, Print Project PH, RMC-SOL 2023-2024 first-year students, RMC-SOL Paralegal Volunteers Organization, Rosbill Construction and Supply, and Tuxedo Holdings Corporation, which provided both cash and in-kind contributions. These resources were utilized to purchase items indicated in the wish lists and additional necessities perceived as beneficial to the beneficiaries.

Traveling from Davao City to Tagum City, the law students donned Santa hats in the morning as they distributed an array of items to the children of Angel’s Haven. Food items such as candies, sacks of rice, and packed meals, along with non-food items like mats and pillows, were presented to the children.

In the afternoon, they extended their outreach to the Muslim community in Barangay Madaum. A short program included mini games for the children, complete with candy prizes. The distribution of food items like bags of rice, packs of coffee, and packed meals, as well as non-food items like sacks of clothes, school supplies, and hygiene kits, elicited gratitude from the children and leaders of the Muslim community.

The essence of Christmas, centered around sharing and caring, was evident in the outreach activity. RMC-SOL emphasized its commitment to inclusivity, providing opportunities regardless of age, disability, culture, and religion.

The outreach embodied the true spirit of the season, reminding everyone of the joy that comes from giving and the warmth that emanates from the spirit of togetherness. PR