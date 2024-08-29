Rosie A. Dominguez retires

For over 30 years, Rosie A. Dominguez has been the driving force behind Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev), Davao City’s leading real estate developer. Her dedication, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence have not only propelled the company to new heights but also significantly shaped the landscape and enhanced the quality of life in Davao.
Following her retirement as Executive Vice President, it is fitting to look back on Rosie’s remarkable achievements and her lasting impact on Alsons Dev.
A legacy of pioneering developments
Rosie’s tenure is highlighted by groundbreaking projects that have transformed residential living in Davao. A major milestone was the relaunch of the company’s initial residential project, Ladislawa, into Ladislawa Garden Village. This project was Davao’s first themed residential community and the city’s first subdivision with country club facilities, setting a high standard for future developments.
From 1994 to 2010, Alsons Dev built a reputation for exceptional living spaces by incorporating community-centric designs. Projects like Woodridge Park, Las Terrazas, Northcrest, Fernwood, Wood Lane, and Eden Ridge established the company as a leader in creating high-quality residential environments.
In 2013, Rosie led the development of Northtown, a vibrant township designed to meet the city’s evolving needs. This was followed in 2016 by the introduction of a new mid-cost housing brand, Nurtura Land and Home, with Narra Park Residences as the maiden project.
The 2022 launch of Poblacion Market Central further diversified the company’s portfolio and enhanced the local shopping and dining experience. Poblacion is the new home of the shops from the Aldevinco Shopping Center, Alsons Dev’s pioneering shopping center that operated from 1965 to 2021.
Expanding beyond Davao, Alsons Dev also ventured into Alabel, Sarangani in 2023 with the launch of a master-planned, mixed-use township, Avia Estate, and Narra Park Residences Avia.
Celebrating success and excellence
Rosie’s exceptional leadership didn’t go unnoticed, as Alsons Dev earned numerous recognitions under her guidance. From 2020 onwards, the company was named one of the top real estate developer partners at the BPI Partners Appreciation Night, honored as one of the top local developers in terms of title delivery and production.
Additionally, Narra Park Residences and Northtown Residences both received accolades from the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards and The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi, further demonstrating the company’s versatility and excellence in the real estate sector.
Passing the torch
Rosie’s influence extends beyond projects and awards. Her dedication has been key to establishing Alsons Dev as the leading real estate developer in Davao City, fostering a strong organization poised for continued success.
Reflecting on her career, Rosie shared, “It’s been an incredible journey working alongside talented individuals to build Alsons Dev and positively impact Davao. Together, we’ve created thriving communities and a strong sense of belonging. I’m confident that our team will keep excelling and enhancing the lives of Mindanaoans for years to come.”
As Rosie retires, her son, Miguel Rene A. Dominguez, takes the helm as the new President and CEO of Alsons Dev. The young Dominguez has previously held various key roles within the Alcantara Group group of companies, bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to his new position.
Miguel expressed, “My mother’s dedication and vision have profoundly shaped the company and the city. I am honored to continue her legacy of creating exceptional living environments and contributing to Davao City’s growth.”
Rosie’s retirement marks the end of a significant era at Alsons Dev but also heralds a new chapter of growth and opportunity. With a solid foundation and a forward-looking vision, Alsons Dev is well-positioned to continue shaping Davao City’s landscape and delivering outstanding living experiences for future generations. PR