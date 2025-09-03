Rotary Club of Davao launches 1st Kadayawan Trade Fair for a Cause

In celebration of the Kadayawan Festival, the Rotary Club of Davao (RCD) mounted its inaugural Kadayawan Trade Fair for a Cause 2025, held from August 13 to 17 at Lanang Business Park in Davao City.

The five-day event brought together 60 local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), spotlighting community entrepreneurship while raising funds for RCD’s flagship programs, including child welfare initiatives at Boystown in Barangay Ma-a.

The trade fair falls under Rotary’s Community Economic Development thrust—one of the organization’s seven global areas of focus—aiming to empower local economies and foster sustainable growth.

“This is our chapter’s first time organizing something of this scale,” said Hazel Risari, Rotarian and project head.

“We took a leap of faith, and the community responded with overwhelming support. It’s our way of giving back—by creating a space where culture, commerce, and compassion converge.”

Beyond fundraising, the event served as a platform to reintroduce RCD to the public, especially the younger generation, and to amplify its advocacy work. RCD President Winn Htun emphasized the club’s commitment to sustainability.

“We don’t just fund projects—we nurture them. We choose initiatives we can sustain and grow, because lasting impact is what we’re after,” he said.

RCD also highlighted the stories behind participating MSMEs, both food and non-food vendors, giving voice to grassroots entrepreneurs. Evening programs added a festive flair, while a motorcade on opening day energized the city streets.

Despite facing hurdles—such as limited seed funding and the challenge of recruiting merchants—the team pressed on, driven by collaboration and purpose.

“We delivered what we promised,” Risari said. “And we hope future Rotarians will build on this, make it bigger, and turn it into a self-sustaining initiative.”

“Help in your way,” Htun added. “There’s always a way to make a difference, no matter your financial condition. What matters is doing it wholeheartedly.”

The RCD Kadayawan Trade Fair demonstrated that even modest beginnings can spark meaningful change when rooted in empathy, community, and the courage to take action.

The Rotary Club of Davao is the oldest Rotary chapter in Mindanao, chartered on October 24, 1938. It is part of Rotary International, a global network of professionals and community leaders committed to service, fellowship, and ethical leadership. (photos contributed by RCD & Davao Food Guide)