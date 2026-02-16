Rotary South Davao’s gift-giving and groundbreaking in Ilang

I joined Rotary just this year, and I can honestly say — it’s been a wild ride. Projects seem to pop up one after another, and somehow, they all lead back to the same thing I love most: helping people in ways that truly bear fruit.

As a teacher, an artist, and a writer, I’ve always believed that education changes lives. It shapes how children see the world and how they eventually give back to it. So, when the Rotary Club of South Davao headed to Barangay Ilang last December 10, 2025, my heart was already fully in it – along with a donation of 100 books.

That day marked the groundbreaking of a simple but meaningful project: a covered roof connecting the two existing daycare buildings in Brgy. Ilang. It may sound small, but its impact is huge. The roof will allow children to move safely from one building to another — protected from both sun and rain. It can also serve as a space for activities and a shaded waiting area where mothers can comfortably stay while their children are in class. Sometimes, dignity comes in the form of shade.