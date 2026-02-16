Rotary South Davao’s gift-giving and groundbreaking in Ilang

I joined Rotary just this year, and I can honestly say — it’s been a wild ride. Projects seem to pop up one after another, and somehow, they all lead back to the same thing I love most: helping people in ways that truly bear fruit.
As a teacher, an artist, and a writer, I’ve always believed that education changes lives. It shapes how children see the world and how they eventually give back to it. So, when the Rotary Club of South Davao headed to Barangay Ilang last December 10, 2025, my heart was already fully in it – along with a donation of 100 books.
That day marked the groundbreaking of a simple but meaningful project: a covered roof connecting the two existing daycare buildings in Brgy. Ilang. It may sound small, but its impact is huge. The roof will allow children to move safely from one building to another — protected from both sun and rain. It can also serve as a space for activities and a shaded waiting area where mothers can comfortably stay while their children are in class. Sometimes, dignity comes in the form of shade.
While we were there, the day became even more special with a Christmas party for the 92 children attending the daycare. We gave practical gifts — a set of pajamas for each child — along with apples and food. There were games for the kids, and even games for parents and teachers, because joy, after all, should be shared.
As we arranged the food and prizes, I found myself talking to the children about Santa Claus. Not the red-suited icon we usually see — but the real one. I explained that although he isn’t the reason for the season, he is someone worth knowing. St. Nicholas was a bishop of the Christian faith. He wasn’t married, wasn’t a white, jolly old man, and definitely didn’t have reindeer. He was a Greek, born and raised in Antioch — and yes, he rode a boat.
The children burst into laughter at that part.
But what stayed with them was this: St. Nicholas was generous, and he loved helping children. And maybe that’s all they needed to remember this Christmas — that kindness and generosity matter.
As we left Barangay Ilang, I couldn’t help but hope that this generous gesture — a simple covered shed — would grow into something bigger: happier, healthier students who would someday become leaders, dreamers, and givers themselves.