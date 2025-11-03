Saddleback Church launches Davao campus

With hands raised in worship and hearts united in gratitude, hundreds gathered at La Herencia Davao on F. Torres Street in Davao City on Sunday, October 26, 2025, for the grand launch of Saddleback Church Davao.
The church’s launch here marks its official transition from an extension service into a full-fledged campus, the third in the Philippines following Saddleback Manila and Saddleback Santa Rosa in Laguna.
The event, which drew both local members and volunteers from Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest, California, celebrated a new chapter in the church’s global mission to help people discover God’s purpose for their lives.
A purpose-driven beginning
Founded by the world-renowned author of The Purpose-Driven Life, Pastor Rick Warren, in California, Saddleback Church has long been known for its Purpose-Driven philosophy, anchored on helping individuals know God, grow in faith, and serve others.
For Pastor Jorin Luke Caipang, Campus Pastor of Saddleback Davao, the launch represents years of prayer and preparation finally coming to fruition.
“From the beginning, our heart has always been for the people of Davao to create a place where everyone can find belonging, purpose, and a sense of home,” Caipang said.
He shared that what began as an extension service slowly grew into a thriving community of believers. The church’s recognition as an official campus signifies a deeper commitment to serve the city through faith-based programs and ministries.
“We’ve seen lives transformed over the years, and now as a campus, we can do even more. We’re here to love people, serve the city, and bring hope to every home,” he added.
Global Mission, Local Heart
Saddleback Davao’s launch drew international volunteers from the church’s main campus in Lake Forest, including Ron Sagmit, a volunteer who has been coming to the Philippines for several years.
“It’s incredible to see how the church here has grown from an extension to a full campus,” Sagmit said. “Davao is ready, and the people are hungry for God’s Word. It’s a privilege to be part of what He’s doing here.”
Sagmit said that Saddleback’s goal has always been to empower local leaders so that each campus reflects the unique culture and needs of its community.
“We don’t just bring a model; we build relationships. Seeing Davao take ownership of its mission is what makes this launch so meaningful,” he shared.
Building a home for the city
For Ceazar Ian Cenita, a long-time volunteer and one of the earliest members of Saddleback Davao, the milestone is both emotional and inspiring.
“When I first joined, we were just a small group meeting in different places,” Cenita recalled. “Now, to see this community grow and finally become a campus, it’s a testament to God’s faithfulness.”
He emphasized that what makes Saddleback special is its welcoming spirit.
“Whenever we say ‘Welcome Home,’ we really mean it. No matter your story, you belong here.”
Service beyond the badge: A volunteer’s calling
Stacey Taylor, a retired police officer from California and member of Saddleback’s Mission Team, also joined the launch. She shared how her background in law enforcement has shaped her service in ministry.
“One of the ministries I do is provide security for Pastor Andy and Stacey because it’s such a large church and people come from all over the world to see them,” she said.
Taylor also serves as a chaplain every Wednesday as part of Saddleback’s Minister of the Day program, praying for those who call in with personal concerns.
“It is so exciting to see our church grow in this manner and to see the love spread throughout the world. To be part of it has been amazing,” she said, smiling.
Her message to anyone considering a visit to the new campus was heartfelt.
“Come experience the love of Jesus through the people here. We are one big, happy family with a heart for God. Once you experience that, you’ll want to come back again and again.”
Raising the next generation of leaders
For Jhud Baguio, the 21-year-old Youth Ministry Director of Saddleback Davao, the launch signifies both personal renewal and new beginnings for the city’s youth.
Having once served in a large church in Manila and later studied in Barcelona, Jhud shared that God called him back to the Philippines in an unexpected way.
“My life in Barcelona was already comfortable. But God said, ‘Go back to the Philippines.’ It didn’t make sense at that time, but when I obeyed, He prepared something better for me,” he said.
After joining a vision gathering for Saddleback Davao in September, he immediately felt at home.
“When I joined, I felt that this was the church God was building. A church for everyone, where life together feels safe,” he shared.
Now leading the youth ministry, Jhud is focused on building safe spaces for young people to grow in faith and leadership.
“Here in Saddleback, we always say, ‘Come as you are.’ The church is a safe place to do life together. Whether you’re struggling with academics, faith, or mental health, you’re not alone.”
He said upcoming programs include weekly youth gatherings, barbecue nights, masterclasses, and summer camps aimed at developing both faith and skills.
“Our youth are the factory for future leaders. Maybe future business owners, politicians, or community builders. We want to equip them now and remind them that there’s still hope in Jesus.”
A new chapter for Davao
With its official launch, Saddleback Church Davao joins a growing family of global campuses committed to serving people where they are. More than just a new church, it marks a renewed sense of purpose for many. Both those who have been part of its journey and those just finding their way in.
As Pastor Caipang shared in an interview.
“This isn’t just a launch. It’s a declaration — that Davao is home to a community that will love, serve, and bring hope to the world.”
The launch of Saddleback Davao Campus stands as a reminder that faith knows no borders, and when people come together with one purpose, lives and even cities can be changed. KBP