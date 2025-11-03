Saddleback Church launches Davao campus

With hands raised in worship and hearts united in gratitude, hundreds gathered at La Herencia Davao on F. Torres Street in Davao City on Sunday, October 26, 2025, for the grand launch of Saddleback Church Davao.

The church’s launch here marks its official transition from an extension service into a full-fledged campus, the third in the Philippines following Saddleback Manila and Saddleback Santa Rosa in Laguna.

The event, which drew both local members and volunteers from Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest, California, celebrated a new chapter in the church’s global mission to help people discover God’s purpose for their lives.