Samsung brings AI-powered home innovations to everyday living in Davao

Samsung officially introduced its latest Bespoke AI home appliances at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, showcasing how artificial intelligence is transforming everyday living for Filipino households.

Designed to simplify tasks across every room, the Bespoke AI lineup includes AI-powered refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, and air-conditioners, combining convenience, performance, and energy efficiency into a seamless smart ecosystem.

Comfort and convenience in every room

The 20.9 cu.ft. Bespoke AI™ Refrigerator SBS Family Hub Black DOI goes far beyond food storage. Its Family Hub™ display lets users share photos, stream music, and even check what’s inside through built-in View Inside cameras. With Bixby voice control, users can give multiple commands in one sentence for faster, hands-free assistance, while its sleek design and Auto Open Door feature blend functionality with style.

For laundry, the 25/15 kg Bespoke AI™ All-in-One Front-load Washer-Dryer Combo eliminates the need to transfer loads between machines. Its AI Wash & Dry™ technology automatically detects fabric type and soil level to select the best cycle, keeping clothes fresh with minimal effort.

In the living room, the WindFree™ AR9500T Air Conditioner provides cooling without the discomfort of harsh drafts. Through thousands of micro holes, it disperses air evenly and quietly, ensuring comfort without sudden blasts of cold.

The kitchen also gets an upgrade with the Smart Oven, which offers multiple cooking methods including air frying, grilling, steaming, microwaving, oven baking, and fermentation. Integrated with SmartThings, it allows full mobile control for effortless meal prep.

High performance for busy lifestyles

Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances are built for today’s fast-paced households. The 19 kg Top-load Washer with AI Wash combines AI-powered sensing, Ecobubble™ technology, and Super Speed cycles for efficient, fabric-safe cleaning — whether for heavy bedding or delicate garments.

Smarter energy for sustainable homes

Sustainability takes center stage with AI Energy Mode, which intelligently reduces power use while maintaining performance. Paired with SmartThings Energy, users can monitor consumption in real time, schedule cycles during off-peak hours, and make greener choices with ease.

Exclusive launch offers

To mark the launch, Samsung is offering special discounts and bundle deals on Bespoke AI appliances at samsung.com/ph and authorized Samsung dealers nationwide.

With Bespoke AI, Samsung redefines home living — making every task smarter, faster, and more efficient. PR