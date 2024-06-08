SarBay Fest remains PH’s biggest beach fest

As SarBay Fest continued to champion environmental conservation, the festival hosted activities such as the Crown of Thorns collection, Scubasurero, and Sarbay Heroes Camp, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS).

“May we continue to work hand in hand in protecting the Sarangani Bay, for us to preserve its natural beauty and wonder for the next generation to come,” Jobelle Pacquiao said.

“Sa makausab, daghang salamat sa tanan. Ug kita-kita na pud ‘ta sa musunod pang umaabot nga Sarangani Bay Festivals,” she added.

In the week following the event, the Provincial Government of Sarangani took diligent steps to ensure the area was meticulously cleaned and restored to its original, natural splendor. This action underscores the province’s unwavering commitment to the conservation and preservation of the environment.

This initiative is a cornerstone of the ‘I Love Clean SarBay” campaign, which underscores the significance of preserving the pristine beauty of Sarangani Bay. The campaign extends beyond post-event cleanup, advocating for sustainable practices among festival attendees to foster a culture of environmental responsibility.

The dedication of Sarangani Province to safeguard its natural wonders is vividly demonstrated through this initiative. It sets a commendable precedent for future Sarangani Bay Festival celebrations, reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship amid festivity.