SarBay Fest remains PH’s biggest beach fest

The eagerly awaited Sarangani Bay Festival 2024, dubbed the “Ultimate Beach Party,” once again created a splash as it kicked off its celebrations from May 24 to 26, 2024.
Jobelle Pacquiao, the president of the Provincial Tourism Council of Sarangani, Inc. (PTCSI), extended her heartfelt thanks to the 400,000 attendees who participated in the three-day seaside extravaganza. This year, the SarBay Fest was hosted at its new location, Reyes Beach in Gumasa, Glan.
The festival was a hub of excitement as sports lovers and festival attendees indulged in a variety of activities, from watersports to competitive racket games. The SarBay Fest fostered a sense of community and unity, with families and friends relishing the beauty of Sarangani Bay, diverse food options, and music, transforming the event into a grand celebration of sport and leisure.
Jobelle Pacquiao expressed her gratitude to the Reyes and Kintanar families for permitting the Provincial Government of Sarangani to use their property as the venue for this year’s festival.
Governor Rogelio D. Pacquaio stated his appreciation to all the collaborators, sponsors concessionaires, suppliers, media partners, and everyone who contributed to maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the SarBay Fest, with a special mention to the Barangay Tanods and daily sweepers.
“I thank all the members of the festival committees for their tireless and selfless efforts, their sleepless nights from the conceptualization to the implementation, and even the aftercare and restoration for post-SarBay activities. Daghan kaayong salamat sa inyo,” Gov. Pacquiao said.
The governor also lauded the efforts of all the men in uniform for maintaining the safety and security of the event which was overseen by over 800 personnel from various agencies including Sarangani Provincial Police Office, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine Coast Guard, Maritime Police, Bureau of Fire, National Intelligence Coordination Agency, Regional Intelligence Unit, Provincial Security Group, and to all the men and women in uniform.
As SarBay Fest continued to champion environmental conservation, the festival hosted activities such as the Crown of Thorns collection, Scubasurero, and Sarbay Heroes Camp, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS).
“May we continue to work hand in hand in protecting the Sarangani Bay, for us to preserve its natural beauty and wonder for the next generation to come,” Jobelle Pacquiao said.
“Sa makausab, daghang salamat sa tanan. Ug kita-kita na pud ‘ta sa musunod pang umaabot nga Sarangani Bay Festivals,” she added.
In the week following the event, the Provincial Government of Sarangani took diligent steps to ensure the area was meticulously cleaned and restored to its original, natural splendor. This action underscores the province’s unwavering commitment to the conservation and preservation of the environment.
This initiative is a cornerstone of the ‘I Love Clean SarBay” campaign, which underscores the significance of preserving the pristine beauty of Sarangani Bay. The campaign extends beyond post-event cleanup, advocating for sustainable practices among festival attendees to foster a culture of environmental responsibility.
The dedication of Sarangani Province to safeguard its natural wonders is vividly demonstrated through this initiative. It sets a commendable precedent for future Sarangani Bay Festival celebrations, reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship amid festivity.