Satisfy your Korean treats cravings at Wonmart

EXPERIENCE the ultimate satisfaction for Korean culture enthusiasts. Wonmart Korean Store in Damosa, which opened on May 16, 2024, promises to satisfy your cravings while you enjoy your favorite Korean dramas and songs.
Dive into a treasure trove of genuine Korean products, which composes 95% of the items in the store, and a variety of global items. From trendy K-pop merchandise to classic Korean treats, find everything you need in one place.
Wonmart Korean Grocery Store fulfills its mission by providing Filipinos with top-notch products, including a variety of food and beverages for our enjoyment, all meeting exceptional standards!
You can also visit Wonmart’s first branch situated in Buhangin, Davao City. A larger store that also offers a cozy atmosphere perfect for relaxing alone or gathering with friends and family. It features a comprehensive range of products, complete with instructions for Korean-labeled items, and staff who are friendly and approachable. They aim to replicate the success of their first branch at their newly opened location, continuing to deliver great quality items.
For those seeking non-food Korean products, look no further! Wonmart will soon introduce a dedicated section where you can check and purchase these items hassle-free.
The store opens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., ensuring both convenience and quality.
Drop by now at Lot 9a & 9b Liceralde Village (Beside Watsons) in Damosa, Davao City, and grab your favorite Korean food and drinks at your convenience. By Allan Joseph D. Albior, SunStar Davao and Almer Kaye Aguadera, DNSC Intern