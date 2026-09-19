SB Finance rewards JRS Express employee, gives away Honda BeAT motorcycle through eSALAD

What began as a workplace financial wellness partnership turned into a life-changing moment for one JRS Express employee.

SB Finance recently awarded a Honda BeAT motorcycle and ten P2,000 Universal Giftaway vouchers to employees of JRS Express as part of an exclusive eSALAD campaign that encouraged employees to maximize their salary-linked credit facility.

JRS Express joined SB Finance's growing roster of eSALAD partner companies in 2025, providing its close to 2,500 employees with access to the salary-linked loan program. To celebrate the partnership, SB Finance launched a promotional campaign, giving JRS employees who availed of their eSALAD credit limit the chance to win prizes through a raffle.

The official raffle draw was held on July 24, 2026, where SB Finance identified the winners of the gift vouchers and the grand prize — a brand-new Honda BeAT motorcycle.

For grand prize winner Jenovem Cruz, a JRS Express employee of three years, the prize arrived at exactly the right time.

Months before learning he had won, Cruz lost his motorcycle after it was severely damaged in a road accident caused by another motorist. Without compensation for the damage, he had been borrowing a motorcycle from their office just to travel to and from work.

Receiving a new motorcycle through the SB Finance raffle came as an unexpected blessing.

"Hindi ko po talaga inaasahan na mananalo ako. Malaking tulong po ito sa akin, lalo na't wala na akong sariling motor dahil sa aksidente. Ngayon, hindi ko na kailangang manghiram para makapasok sa trabaho," Cruz shared.

Aside from covering the expenses incurred by the accident, Cruz also made use of eSALAD to fund the daily needs of his wife and young child. Since then, he has been repaying his loan through automatic salary deduction not knowing that it would eventually lead to him winning what seems like a replacement for the prized possession he had to give up months prior.

“We’re so glad that eSALAD has become even more meaningful for Jenovem and his colleagues, and we are thankful to JRS Express for allowing us to provide this financial cushion to their employees,” said SB Finance Head of Corporate Employee Loan Jas Gaa. "Through our eSALAD partnerships, we hope to support employees not only with responsible financing solutions but also with meaningful programs that recognize and reward them."

The eSALAD Program enables employees of accredited partner companies to access salary-linked financing through a convenient payroll deduction arrangement, helping make formal credit more accessible while promoting responsible borrowing.

"Financial wellness is about more than providing access to credit. We are creating opportunities that improve people's everyday lives," said SB Finance President and CEO Abbie Dans-Casanova.

Beyond financing, SB Finance continues to strengthen partnerships with employers by introducing value-added initiatives, including financial wellness seminars, employee engagement activities, and exclusive promotions designed to enhance the overall employee experience.

The partnership with JRS Express reflects SB Finance's broader commitment to supporting the financial well-being of Filipino workers while building long-term relationships with organizations that prioritize employee welfare.

As the eSALAD network continues to grow, SB Finance remains committed to developing programs that not only provide financial solutions but also create memorable experiences and meaningful rewards for partner companies and their employees. PR