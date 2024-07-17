Search for Ten Outstanding Firefighters

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reaffirmed their commitment to fire safety and protection through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing ceremony held on June 27, 2024, at the SM Prime Headquarters.

The MOA highlights SM Prime’s recognition on the critical role of the BFP in maintaining public safety, economic stability, and peace and order through the launch of the yearly search for the Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines.

SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim expressed his pride in the commitment to honoring outstanding firefighters.

"The Awards aim to celebrate the heroism and bravery of BFP members who have made fire service their vocation, contributing to Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in the Philippines,” stated Mr. Lim. “This is the first awards we in SM Prime have launched, signifying the importance of your heroic role in DRR for the whole of Philippine society.”

Nominations for the awards will begin in July 2024, with the awarding ceremony scheduled for December 2024.

The top 10 awardees will receive a plaque of recognition and a cash prize of PHP 250,000 each while ten finalists will each be awarded PHP 20,000.

The MOA signing paves the way towards a safer future for Filipino communities. The combined efforts of SM Prime and the BFP will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening fire resilience in the Philippines. PR