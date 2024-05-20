Second-hand shopping in Japan: Is it worth it?

My name is Teacher Maita, a writer, artist, and art educator. I just returned from an 11-day trip to Japan, where I had the opportunity to see the lively Kansai region. Kansai is a cultural mecca because, in contrast to busy Tokyo, it provides a distinctive combination of heritage and modernity.
Everywhere you turn in Japan, from the lively streets of Osaka to the peaceful temples of Kyoto, you'll feel the rich history and delightful charm.
Going thrifting was a high point of my vacation because it is a veritable treasure mine of unique, previously owned items. As a lover of history, every item tells a story. I was cautiously optimistic about this encounter because I had my itinerary planned out in great detail and because my baggage allowance was limited. After all, with the ease of mass-market souvenir shops, would second-hand buying really be worth the hype?
I was greeted with open arms and found a plethora of second-hand shops in Nara, Kyoto, and Osaka. Every store was curated to ensure authenticity and quality, setting these thrift stores apart from the ordinary. I was determined to find kimonos, even though some of my friends were interested in branded clothing.
Armed with a mission, I ventured into these quaint shops, marveling at the array of vibrant fabrics and intricate designs. In the end, I emerged with two kimonos, a haori, three obis, and a roll of fabric, filling half my suitcase already. Yet, the allure didn't stop there. I couldn't resist picking up small antique ceramic chopstick rests for “pasalubong,” along with chocolates and stationery from local stores. To get the best bang for your buck, these small items can be purchased in Daiso, Seiyu and the local groceries.
I embraced the challenge of maximizing luggage space without sacrificing style. Layering clothing became an art form, ensuring that every precious item found its place in my suitcase. Mind you, Kyoto was 2 degrees when we left and when I arrived in Manila, it was 36 degrees.
Was it really worth it, though, to experience the excitement of thrift shopping? Looking back, I can say with confidence that the answer is yes. There was an air of excitement and discovery permeating every moment, from the joy of discovering rare treasures to the contentment of scoring a deal.
A little planning goes a long way for anybody thinking about doing something similar. Pinterest and TikTok can lead you to hidden gems if you do your research beforehand, but going off the usual route will yield even better results. Do not be shy about asking the helpful salespeople for assistance on how to style and find the perfect fit when you are shopping for kimono fabric and accessories (such as obis).
In hindsight, I wish I had more luggage space to indulge in Japan's myriad offerings. Skincare products, renowned for their quality and innovation, beckoned to me from shelves adorned with colorful packaging. Nevertheless, with careful planning and mindful shopping, every purchase felt like a triumph.
So, to fellow travelers embarking on their own Japanese escapades, heed these words: embrace the thrill of second-hand shopping, but do so with intention and foresight. In the end, you'll return home not only with cherished souvenirs but also with memories of an adventure well worth the hype.