See Life in 20/20: What Mindanaoans Should Know About LASIK

What is Laser Vision Correction?

Laser Vision Correction (LVC) refers to the treatment of refractive errors such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia. While LASIK remains the most popular choice for those seeking life-changing vision, Borough Lasik Center offers a full range of advanced procedures to address every age and vision concern. Whether you’re a student, a young professional, an active individual, or a senior with cataracts, there’s a safe and effective solution designed just for you.

“Refractive surgery is about giving patients the freedom to live life with clear and better vision,” says Dr. Gary Bunagan, Refractive Surgeon and Medical Director of Borough Lasik Center Davao. “Sa BLC, among tumong nga matabangan ang mga tao nga makakita og klaro ug ma-enjoy ang kinabuhi nga walay eyeglasses.”

With these advanced options, patients can say goodbye to foggy glasses, dry contact lenses, and daily vision struggles, and experience the confidence of clear sight every day.

Take the First Step Toward Clear Vision

If you’ve been thinking about living life glasses-free, start with a detailed eye screening at Borough Lasik Center - Davao or Borough Lasik Center - General Santos. Our specialists will evaluate your eyes, discuss the available treatment options, and recommend the safest and most effective procedure for your vision goals.

The Davao clinic serves as our main, full-service center where all laser procedures are performed. Meanwhile, patients from General Santos and nearby areas may have their initial screenings and follow-up checkups conveniently done at our Gensan satellite clinic.

Experience how thousands have already transformed their lives through BLC’s trusted care and advanced technology. Book your eye screening today and take your first step toward clear, natural vision.

● Borough Lasik Center Davao (Facebook)

● @boroughlasikcenter (Instagram)

● @docchesheredia (TikTok)