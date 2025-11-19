See Life in 20/20: What Mindanaoans Should Know About LASIK

Imagine waking up every morning and seeing the world clearly without searching for your glasses or struggling with contact lenses. Whether you’re on your way to work, out in the field, enjoying the outdoors, reading your favorite books, or spending time with your friends, family, or loved ones without worrying about your eyeglasses or contact lenses, clear vision changes everything. For thousands of Mindanaoans, that clarity begins with LASIK at Borough Lasik Center (BLC).
Who is Borough Lasik Center (BLC)?
Borough Lasik Center was established in Manila in 2015 as a dedicated eye care facility specializing in refractive and cataract surgery. It expanded to Davao in 2021 as the first full-service LASIK clinic in Mindanao. With branches across the country located in Davao, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Manila– BLC has already helped over 30,000 eyes achieve 20/20 vision, giving them the confidence and freedom to live life without glasses or contact lenses.
BLC is the only LASIK center with branches across all major regions of the Philippines, making advanced eye care accessible to more Filipinos nationwide. The team is led by its CEO and Head Refractive Surgeon, Dr. Gabriel Juan “Ches” Heredia, its Chief Operations Officer Dr. Ricky Aranzamendez, and its Davao Medical Director Dr. Gary Bunagan. Dr. Crisostomo “Jun” Serrano Jr. and Dr. Ernesto “Jun” B. Evangelista Jr. also join their team of globally-trained ophthalmologists.
Laser Vision Correction (LVC) refers to the treatment of refractive errors such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia. While LASIK remains the most popular choice for those seeking life-changing vision, Borough Lasik Center offers a full range of advanced procedures to address every age and vision concern. Whether you’re a student, a young professional, an active individual, or a senior with cataracts, there’s a safe and effective solution designed just for you.
“Refractive surgery is about giving patients the freedom to live life with clear and better vision,” says Dr. Gary Bunagan, Refractive Surgeon and Medical Director of Borough Lasik Center Davao. “Sa BLC, among tumong nga matabangan ang mga tao nga makakita og klaro ug ma-enjoy ang kinabuhi nga walay eyeglasses.”
With these advanced options, patients can say goodbye to foggy glasses, dry contact lenses, and daily vision struggles, and experience the confidence of clear sight every day.
If you’ve been thinking about living life glasses-free, start with a detailed eye screening at Borough Lasik Center - Davao or Borough Lasik Center - General Santos. Our specialists will evaluate your eyes, discuss the available treatment options, and recommend the safest and most effective procedure for your vision goals.
The Davao clinic serves as our main, full-service center where all laser procedures are performed. Meanwhile, patients from General Santos and nearby areas may have their initial screenings and follow-up checkups conveniently done at our Gensan satellite clinic.
Experience how thousands have already transformed their lives through BLC’s trusted care and advanced technology. Book your eye screening today and take your first step toward clear, natural vision.
● Borough Lasik Center Davao (Facebook)
● @boroughlasikcenter (Instagram)
● @docchesheredia (TikTok)