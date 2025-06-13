Seed to Sip: Davao Coffee Tour

In this validation tour, DOTXI Regional Director Tanya Rabat Tan gives support to the innovative methods of coffee growers, farmers, and stakeholders, as well as enjoys the immersive experience with guests. The itinerary includes visits to Balutakay Coffee Farmers’ Association Farm (Bacofa) managed by Cherry Cabanday, Dubria Farm owned by Marivic Dubria, a sumptuous lunch at MonteFrio Garden Resort, and a tour of the DSSC Regional Coffee Innovation Center and Museum and Joy Cafe (owned by Vaneza Dy Galileo).

"For me, this tour is a journey with soul – a way to bridge cultures, spark conversations, and support communities, leaving guests with deeper appreciation for what’s in their cup. It’s about honoring every stage - from seed to sip - and giving our local producers and artisans the spotlight they deserve," Ces explains with pride. Coming tours will be announced soon on her FB Page.