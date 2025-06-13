More than just a remarkable coffee exploration, "Seed to Sip: Davao Coffee Tour" was initiated and created by husband and wife tandem Ces and Jake Tadla back in 2016 when Davao's specialty coffee was still in a young stage of exposure.
In Ces' own words, "I wanted to offer more than just sightseeing - to create a meaningful journey that connects people to the roots of our local coffee culture. Davao’s coffee is more than a product; it’s a story of farmers, families, traditions, and resilience. Too often, we enjoy coffee without understanding the hands and hearts behind it."
With the assistance of the Provincial Tourism Development and Culture Promotions Office of Davao del Sur, "Seed to Sip Coffee Tour" is curated by CES Travel & Tours, tapping the support of the Association of Davao Tour Operators (DATO) to offer customized tours aimed at showcasing the region's rich coffee industry from its award winning coffee beans, cultural heritage to its sustainable farming system, in order to boost the local tourism of Davao del Sur.
In this validation tour, DOTXI Regional Director Tanya Rabat Tan gives support to the innovative methods of coffee growers, farmers, and stakeholders, as well as enjoys the immersive experience with guests. The itinerary includes visits to Balutakay Coffee Farmers’ Association Farm (Bacofa) managed by Cherry Cabanday, Dubria Farm owned by Marivic Dubria, a sumptuous lunch at MonteFrio Garden Resort, and a tour of the DSSC Regional Coffee Innovation Center and Museum and Joy Cafe (owned by Vaneza Dy Galileo).
"For me, this tour is a journey with soul – a way to bridge cultures, spark conversations, and support communities, leaving guests with deeper appreciation for what’s in their cup. It’s about honoring every stage - from seed to sip - and giving our local producers and artisans the spotlight they deserve," Ces explains with pride. Coming tours will be announced soon on her FB Page.
Other stakeholders in the group visit were tour guides Agnes Gonzales and Bryan Mike Luceño, DATO President Cynthia Ruano (Southern Travel), Pia Lourdes Partoza (A-PAR Travel & Tours) Pia Lourdes D. Partoza, Sittoa President Anna Belle Jison Verga (Jiver Trans), media team Booze Narciso and Joemarie Verallo, and this writer.
