Sen. Poe bags leader award; Brian Poe Llamanzares joins US security program
THE early quarter of the year has been productive for Senator Grace Poe and her son, Brian Poe-Llamanzares, as she wins Asia's Most Influential Legislator while Brian attends global security program in United States.
Sen. Poe bags the win at the Asia's Influential Leader Awards held on February 16 at Okada Manila's Grand Ballroom.
The award ceremony celebrated distinguished leaders from various sectors who exemplified innovation, leadership, and a pioneering spirit in their respective fields.
The Asia's Influential Leader Awards provided a platform for awardees to engage with notable figures from different industries, further their advocacies, create connections, and enhance their professional skills and knowledge.
The awards focused on four main criteria: industry innovation impact, company impact, social impact, and awards and accolades.
She is known for spearheading amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act and to the Public Services Act, and recently called for a reevaluation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), citing the program's absence of safety nets for drivers and operators.
On the other hand, her son, Filipino public servant, philanthropist, and businessman Brian Poe-Llamanzares attended the U.S. Global Security and Development Study program on February 27.
The program aimed to improve the understanding of representatives regarding issues, institutions, and processes related to national and international security, as well as global development.
On his first day, Poe-Llamanzares attended briefings at the Philippine Embassy, Department of Homeland Security/U.S. Coast Guard H.Q., and U.S. National Defense University.
The briefings aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties while promoting learning.
During the program's second day, he attended discussions about regional security issues, modernization, and multilateral diplomacy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Pentagon.
He visited the National Cyber Security Center of Excellence and the U.S. Trade Representative's Office on the third day.Those interested in following Brian's activities during the program can check his Instagram account.
Meanwhile,
FPJ Panday Bayanihan gives financial assistance to Cavite, Tarlac families
Continuing their early year efforts, FPJ Panday Bayanihan proved their philanthropic advocacies and empowered Filipino families through cash assistance in Amadeo, Cavite, and Tarlac last February 20 and 27.
In partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, the organization aimed to help families alleviate their financial needs.
Senator Grace Poe, Congressman Christian Yap, and Governor Susan Yap graced the TUPAD orientation to share their advocacy.
Extending their nonstop initiatives, the FPJ Panday Bayanihan proceeded to visit the families in Amadeo, Cavite.
Senator Poe partnered with the Department of Social and Welfare Development to fortify the initiative to support vulnerable citizens in coping with inflation through cash assistance.
From the pandemic outbreak until now, FPJ Panday Bayanihan has been helping people across the country by providing them with relief goods and assistance to pursue their advocacy in creating a better place for Filipinos. PR