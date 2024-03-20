Sen. Poe bags leader award; Brian Poe Llamanzares  joins US security program

THE early quarter of the year has been productive for Senator Grace Poe and her son, Brian Poe-Llamanzares, as she wins Asia's Most Influential Legislator while Brian attends global security program in United States.

Sen. Poe bags the win at the Asia's Influential Leader Awards held on February 16 at Okada Manila's Grand Ballroom.

The award ceremony celebrated distinguished leaders from various sectors who exemplified innovation, leadership, and a pioneering spirit in their respective fields.

The Asia's Influential Leader Awards provided a platform for awardees to engage with notable figures from different industries, further their advocacies, create connections, and enhance their professional skills and knowledge.

The awards focused on four main criteria: industry innovation impact, company impact, social impact, and awards and accolades.

She is known for spearheading amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act and to the Public Services Act, and recently called for a reevaluation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), citing the program's absence of safety nets for drivers and operators.

On the other hand, her son, Filipino public servant, philanthropist, and businessman Brian Poe-Llamanzares attended the U.S. Global Security and Development Study program on February 27.

The program aimed to improve the understanding of representatives regarding issues, institutions, and processes related to national and international security, as well as global development.