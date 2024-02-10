‘Senior Moment’ redefined: Filipino elderly embrace digital, get spotlight at Globe’s #SeniorDigizen launch

After a four-hour learning session, 75-year-old Erlinda Menor was in high spirits, as energetic as the time she took to the floor of the SM North Edsa Sky Dome that Thursday morning to do some warm-up exercises for the long morning ahead.
Sa edad ko na ito, very thankful ako! Ako ay 75 years old ngayon, still moving at masigla. At ayun nga, nadagdagan ang knowledge ko sa digital na mga impormasyon. Napakagandang bagay para sa amin ito. Ito ay malaking tulong sa amin. At hindi lang sa akin. Kung baga, maibabahagi ko ito sa aking mga ka-senior na hindi rin nakakaalam ng iba. Mabigyan ko rin sila ng knowledge na nalaman natin dito sa programang ito,
said Menor.
Menor was among some 200 senior citizens from Metro Manila who took part in Globe’s inaugural “Teach Me How to Digi” Learning Session on January 25, 2024, the centerpiece of the company’s #SeniorDigizen campaign that aims to bring the Filipino elderly aboard the digitalization journey.
At the session, the seniors got their moment in the spotlight, receiving an especially curated set of tutorials on basic digital skills that includes Smartphone 101 and using tools such as Google’s email service GMail, fintech super app GCash, and telehealth service KonsultaMD.
Napakaganda at napakalinaw ng mga sinabi. Nakaka-impress. At saka para sa mga seniors, napakalaking bagay itong programa na ito dahil alam niyo naman mga senior, may mga senior moments. Ngayon, napapadali natin mga bagay na mahirap gawin. Dahil digital na nga, mabilis na ngayon ‘yung pagbayad sa bills, pag-communicate sa mga doktor, di ba? Tapos makipag-communicate sa mga kaibigan. Napakalaking bagay para sa amin ngayon, dahil dito sa Senior Digizen [campaign] ng Globe,
said Menor.
Enrique dela Paz, a 64-year-old retired seaman from Pasig City, said it’s important for seniors to learn digital skills to make everyday tasks more convenient for them.
“Masaya na at least na-iimbita kami na matuto maski na nasa ganitong edad na. Napapaabot para sa amin ang teknolohiya. Masaya!” he said.
Meanwhile, Eulenia Jerez, who has long been working in community programs in Quezon City, said it feels great to learn new digital skills as senior citizens often have a hard time catching up with technology.
Siyempre ‘yung mundo ng digital, mahirap para sa amin ‘yan, dahil kami ay di nagsimula diyan. Ang magpaturo ay mahirap din. Pero gusto namin ma-enjoy. Alam mo yung tipong sila nga marunong, tapos ako hindi. Nagsisikap akong mag-aral pagka ganon dahil alam kong need ng panahon,
said Jerez, 71.
She said having enhanced digital skills will help her participate in more civic activities in the service of others: “Doon ako masaya, basta marami akong napaglilingkuran na ibang tao. Wala akong tinatago sa puso ko na kapalit, basta makapag-serve ako sa kanila. ‘Yan ang importante para sakin.”
The #SeniorDigizen campaign is in line with Globe’s push for digital inclusion, aiming to help seniors overcome apprehensions and misconceptions about digital technology, and protect them from risks that lurk online.
“These days, digital skills are indispensable. And we believe that everyone should be included, especially our seniors who deserve to enjoy the benefits of technology as they advance in age. We want our seniors to be included in digitalization and to hold their hands through their journey towards becoming a #SeniorDigizen,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at the Globe Group.
To learn more about Globe’s digital inclusion initiatives, please visit . (SPONSORED CONTENT)