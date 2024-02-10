‘Senior Moment’ redefined: Filipino elderly embrace digital, get spotlight at Globe’s #SeniorDigizen launch

Enrique dela Paz, a 64-year-old retired seaman from Pasig City, said it’s important for seniors to learn digital skills to make everyday tasks more convenient for them.

“Masaya na at least na-iimbita kami na matuto maski na nasa ganitong edad na. Napapaabot para sa amin ang teknolohiya. Masaya!” he said.

Meanwhile, Eulenia Jerez, who has long been working in community programs in Quezon City, said it feels great to learn new digital skills as senior citizens often have a hard time catching up with technology.