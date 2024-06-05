SERES’ latest technology highlight: MF platform

The MF platform leads SERES’ Intelligence transformation of luxury, by integrating industry-leading safety performance, powertrains mix, chassis, and software technologies to deliver an easy-to-drive, customer-centric, and ultra-safe luxury driving experience.

The MF platform redefines safety by introducing the industry's first comprehensive safety system. Covering over 150 safety scenarios, the MF platform has developed more than 200 safety features and incorporates an industry-leading 40 safety technologies. This comprehensive approach significantly elevates the safety standards of the driving experience.

The MF platform also offers diverse power options. It is currently the only platform in the industry that is compatible with range extender, pure electric, and hybrid power forms, giving users more options.

In terms of versatile space, the super intelligent and flexible MF platform allows for a high degree of customization and scalability across different vehicle models and types, from B-class to D-class, from sedans to SUV, MPV and beyond, ensuring that a wide range of consumer needs can be met efficiently. Regardless of the vehicle type, the MF platform can carry luxurious and comfortable configurations to satisfy the personalized demands of the consumers.

As the heart of SERES’ ‘Intelligence redefining luxury’ vision, the MF platform will deliver industry-leading intelligence to all SERES models, and setting a new standard of consumer-centric luxury new energy vehicles. It has achieved 100% complete SOA, opened over 1,300 API interfaces, and can integrate more than 5,000 applications, ensuring a completely personalized user experience. Coupled with powerful OTA upgrade capabilities, the MF platform can ensure the vehicle remains contemporary and highly functional, making it a truly smart, user-friendly luxury car.

SERES’ cutting-edge range extender technology

SERES’ range extender technology is a key innovation in their electric vehicles. This technology extends the driving range of the electric vehicle by incorporating an additional generator that charges the battery when it runs low, thereby significantly enhancing the overall driving range. With this technology, you get the convenience of using electric power for city driving while also having the choice of traditional fuel for longer trips. This range extender technology ensures that drivers can travel longer distances without the anxiety of depleting the battery. This blend of extended range and electric efficiency makes SERES’ vehicles particularly suited for the Philippine’s urban commuting and long-distance travel.

Intelligent manufacturing and C.A.R.E Philosophy

The SERES’ Intelligent Super Smart Factory was built according to Industry 4.0 standard. With more than 5,000 intelligent equipment, the plant can achieve 100% automation of critical processes. Along with an unparalleled global production efficiency that allows for a new vehicle to be rolled out every 30 seconds. and the world-leading 9000-ton die-casting technology the factory showcases its exceptional manufacturing capabilities in every aspect.

To better serve global users, SERES continues to build on its collaborations with global partners. Future plans include the development of service systems, local sales companies, and the construction of overseas factories.

Additionally, to meet the growing demands of premium consumers, SERES is upgrading the whole service system and approach by implementing the C.A.R.E philosophy, providing intelligent services to enhance the luxurious experience for users.

Driving the future of intelligent mobility

SERES’ vehicle roster is not just redefining luxury; it’s pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with intelligent driving. SERES is introducing a future where intelligent, eco-friendly vehicles are accessible to Filipino drivers. As SERES continues to lead the automotive energy transformation, the future of driving in the Philippines looks brighter, greener, and more exciting than ever.

For more information about SERES and its exciting lineup of intelligent electric vehicles, please visit or contact: Email: info@seres.com.ph, sales@seres.com.ph; Phone: +63917-81-SERES(73737); Instagram: @seres.ph; Facebook: Seres Motor Philippines; Website: www.seres.com.ph; Test Drive Center: PRIMEX TOWER EDSA (Opening Soon Q4-2024). PR