Shaira, EA prenup shots taken from phone

The future of memory-making

“Our goal with the Honor 400 5G is to redefine how people capture and relive their most special moments. This shoot with Shaira and EA showcases the device’s ability to preserve memories while bringing them to life with unparalleled clarity and emotion,” said Honor Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

During the event, media and guests were given an exclusive look at the Honor 400 5G’s AI capabilities.

The Image-to-Video feature left attendees amazed, offering a glimpse into how the device transforms photography into an immersive storytelling experience, perfect for milestones like weddings, travels, and beyond.