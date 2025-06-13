Shaira, EA prenup shots taken from phone

Leading global technology brand Honor unveiled the extraordinary capabilities of its newest innovation, the Honor 400 5G, during an exclusive prenup photoshoot featuring celebrity couple Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman.
Known as the “AI Phone,” the Honor 400 5G introduces a nostalgic yet futuristic twist to photography, with its cutting-edge Image-to-Video AI feature that turns still photos into lifelike videos.
A blend of nostalgia and innovation
The prenup shoot, set in the nostalgic ambiance of Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon City, highlighted how the Honor 400 5G bridges the past and present. By blending classic love stories with modern technology, the AI phone brought Shaira and EA’s cherished moments to life, capturing not just their smiles but the essence of their love.
The future of memory-making
“Our goal with the Honor 400 5G is to redefine how people capture and relive their most special moments. This shoot with Shaira and EA showcases the device’s ability to preserve memories while bringing them to life with unparalleled clarity and emotion,” said Honor Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.
During the event, media and guests were given an exclusive look at the Honor 400 5G’s AI capabilities.
The Image-to-Video feature left attendees amazed, offering a glimpse into how the device transforms photography into an immersive storytelling experience, perfect for milestones like weddings, travels, and beyond.
Elevating every detail with AI
What sets the Honor 400 5G apart is its ability to evoke deep emotions with every frame.
Each AI-powered transformation is designed to highlight the small but meaningful details, from the subtle movements of a veil in the wind to the warmth of sunlight on a couple’s smiles. The result is a photo album that feels alive and dynamic, unlike anything traditional cameras can deliver.
Your perfect partner for capturing life
The Honor 400 5G also offers a seamless and intuitive user experience, making advanced AI features accessible to everyone.
Whether you’re capturing an intimate prenup shoot, family gatherings, or spontaneous adventures, this phone ensures that every moment becomes a timeless masterpiece.
Its sleek design and 5G connectivity further enhance its appeal, proving it’s not just a device but a companion for creating and sharing life’s most meaningful moments.
A love story in motion
For soon-to-wed couples like Shaira and EA, the Honor 400 5G is more than just a phone, but a gateway to reliving every unforgettable moment.
With its sleek design and intuitive AI features, the device is set to become a must-have for anyone looking to preserve their love stories in the most innovative way possible.
The Honor 400 5G will officially be available in stores nationwide starting June 17, 2025. Designed to be the ultimate tool for memory-making, the phone caters to photography enthusiasts, tech lovers, and anyone who wants to capture their most treasured moments in the most innovative way possible. PR